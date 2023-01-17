Lottery 'lie': Why the gambling game may be a 'major problem' in America

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

LOTTERY 'LIE' - While many Americans play the lottery, one national expert is sounding the alarm about "predatory" gambling. Continue reading...

GRIEF FOR STARS - With Lisa Marie Presley's death, mental health experts address why and how we grieve so much for lost celebrities. Continue reading...

'STRANGE BEHAVIOR' - A mother of five has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she approaches "stranger danger" with her daughters — and what parents need to know now. Continue reading...

DRAMATIC SCENE DURING A WALK - In this graphic video, a snake appears to be eating another snake in South Australia. See the shocking footage…

'I’M HITTING THE ROAD' - Actor, writer and producer Kirk Cameron has announced he'll be traveling to public libraries across America to share the story of his faith-based book, "As You Grow," after he was previously denied reading spots at libraries. Continue reading...

'NOT BOTHERING US' - A family in Connecticut recently discovered a large black bear hibernating underneath their backyard deck. Here's why they're letting him stay. Continue reading...

VIRAL TRICK - TikTok users are showing how to remove the lid from a hard-to-open jar by using this kitchen utensil, and many people are blown away. Continue reading...

SHARK SHOCK - A shark attack survivor who lost two limbs is now fighting to protect the marine animals. Here's his dramatic story. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Need a new laptop? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals five things to know about investing in one, plus mistakes to avoid when buying. Continue reading...

BIBLE QUIZ - How much do you really know about the bestselling book? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - If you're searching for a game-day appetizer, whip up these salmon jalapeño poppers that take just 35 minutes to make. Try the recipe...

