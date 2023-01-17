Expand / Collapse search
Lottery 'lie': Why the gambling game may be a 'major problem' in America

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Les Bernal told Fox News Digital, "More than 40 million Americans are experiencing harm caused by the greed of big gambling operators."

LOTTERY 'LIE' - While many Americans play the lottery, one national expert is sounding the alarm about "predatory" gambling. Continue reading...

GRIEF FOR STARS - With Lisa Marie Presley's death, mental health experts address why and how we grieve so much for lost celebrities. Continue reading...

'STRANGE BEHAVIOR' - A mother of five has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she approaches "stranger danger" with her daughters — and what parents need to know now. Continue reading...

When Marcie Whalen of Canada shared her video on social media, including on TikTok, some users revealed they'd been abused — and that their abuser was someone they knew.

DRAMATIC SCENE DURING A WALK - In this graphic video, a snake appears to be eating another snake in South Australia. See the shocking footage…

'I’M HITTING THE ROAD' - Actor, writer and producer Kirk Cameron has announced he'll be traveling to public libraries across America to share the story of his faith-based book, "As You Grow," after he was previously denied reading spots at libraries. Continue reading...

Kirk Cameron speaks to a crowd of families and children in Placentia, California, at the public library there, on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

'NOT BOTHERING US' - A family in Connecticut recently discovered a large black bear hibernating underneath their backyard deck. Here's why they're letting him stay. Continue reading...

VIRAL TRICK - TikTok users are showing how to remove the lid from a hard-to-open jar by using this kitchen utensil, and many people are blown away. Continue reading...

SHARK SHOCK - A shark attack survivor who lost two limbs is now fighting to protect the marine animals. Here's his dramatic story. Continue reading...

Paul de Gelder of California is shown interacting with a shark. "My goal," he told Fox News Digital, is "to show people the other side of sharks and my really amazing stories about them." He is hoping for people "to potentially fall in love with them and want to protect them, just like I do." 

TOP TECH TIP - Need a new laptop? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals five things to know about investing in one, plus mistakes to avoid when buying. Continue reading...

BIBLE QUIZ - How much do you really know about the bestselling book? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - If you're searching for a game-day appetizer, whip up these salmon jalapeño poppers that take just 35 minutes to make. Try the recipe...

Try these salmon jalapeño poppers this New Year’s Eve that are sure to be a real crowd pleaser.

