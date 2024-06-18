Little details that will make the morning of your wedding day extra special as a bride

There's going to be a lot of last-minute preparations going on the morning of your wedding.

Yet that doesn't mean you can't mix in quality time, self reflection and plenty of fun.

While getting ready to say "I do," there are so many little things you can do as the bride to make the morning memorable.

Below are a few ideas.

Nerves may prevent you from wanting to eat the morning of your wedding day, but it's important to fuel your body for the big day that lies ahead.

While everyone is getting ready for the wedding, have a bridesmaids brunch. This doesn't have to be a formal affair, since there will be a lot going on.

As people are taking their turns in the makeup chair, have items like muffins, fruit and coffee set up where everyone can chat and grab a small bite as they wait.

Of course, you'll want your photographer to capture the big moments of the day, such as you walking down the aisle, your first dance with your spouse, a photo with the wedding party, etc., but don't overlook the importance of the small moments, too.

A lot of these small moments come the morning of your wedding. A simple act like putting on your earrings or getting your makeup done can make for meaningful shots.

While your photographer can capture professional shots of you getting ready on your wedding day, you can also document the morning on your own phone, so you have the pictures right away.

Many brides choose someone in their bridal party to be in charge of capturing photos and videos on a phone throughout the wedding day, in addition to the photos that are being taken by a photographer.

You aren't going to have much alone time the morning of your wedding, but if you are able, sneak away for a moment and take time to reflect.

Whether that's standing outside overlooking the space that will serve as the place you say "I do," taking a short stroll around the property or getting time alone in your bridal suite, take a moment for deep breaths and to center yourself.

Writing a quick note or journal entry is another excellent thing to do in this reflection time. Write down how you are feeling at that moment, what's happening around you and what you are most looking forward to about the day.

This note can be a keepsake you look back on in years to come.

Speaking of letters, one super sweet touch to a wedding morning is writing a note to your soon-to-be spouse.

Many couples choose not to see each other until they walk down the aisle, which can sometimes add to the nerves.

Writing a letter to your spouse and receiving one from them can provide a sense of comfort from your love.

To exchange your letters with one another, have someone in the wedding party deliver them, if you choose not to see each other.

Again, these letters can be a keepsake you hold onto and look back on years after your wedding.

You must have a wedding morning playlist.

Make sure you have plenty of sing-along songs that everyone can belt out and dance to while you're all getting ready together.

Music can help keep energy and excitement high on the morning of a wedding day.

A modern wedding trend has been for couples to incorporate their pets into their wedding in some way.

This is not only adorable, but having your pet with you for a time while you are getting ready for your wedding can help relieve stress and anxiousness.

"I think it's always a fun, cute nod if you do have a pet in the wedding. It gives a sense of laughter when a pet tries to come down the aisle, or they're in a little car," Lisa Lafferty, a celebrity wedding planner, previously told Fox News Digital in a video interview.

Of course, having your pet at your wedding is not always the easiest feat, as they are unpredictable and may not cooperate exactly how you'd like them to.

Additionally, be sure to check your venue's policy before bringing your pet in on the wedding fun.