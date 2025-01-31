Light therapy lamps to combat the wintertime blues

The winter and its lack of sunshine can trigger what’s known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. This seasonal slump is more than just a fleeting funk for some people. Roughly ten million Americans suffer from seasonal depressive disorder, according to the American Psychiatry Association. The remedy you may not have thought of? Light therapy lamps. The challenge of getting outside when it’s cold and dark can compound these feelings and a daily dose of sunshine via a light therapy lamp might be just what the doctor ordered.

Light therapy lamps have emerged as a practical solution to combat the lack of natural sunlight. These lamps simulate sunlight, helping to regulate your body’s internal clock and boosting mood and energy levels, even regulating sleep and appetite. Whether you prioritize portability, design or functionality, one of these lamps can help keep your spirits high until spring returns. Here are ten options to consider if you’re exploring self-care in the form of light therapy.

The Verilux HappyLight Luxe is popular for those seeking a high-quality, portable light therapy lamp. It offers customizable brightness settings up to 10,000 lux and a compact design, making it perfect for desks or nightstands. The lamp’s UV-free light ensures safe usage and mimics natural daylight, helping users feel energized and focused. If you’re really craving that sunshine on the go, the brand makes a mini version you can stash in your purse.

Known for its sleek, modern design, Circadian Optics lamps provide 10,000 lux of UV-free light in a compact, foldable structure. Their adjustable light settings allow users to tailor their therapy to their preferences and the minimalistic aesthetic fits well in any environment. If you want one that also serves as home decor, check out this lattice style from Circadian Optics.

The Carex Day-Light Classic Plus is designed for individuals who need a robust and effective light therapy lamp. Its larger screen provides a broad light field, delivering 10,000 lux of glare-free brightness. The adjustable height and angle ensure maximum comfort during therapy sessions. If this one’s above your budget, Amazon offers a similar lamp for almost $50 less.

Whichever you choose, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

With a large, bright light screen and customizable timer settings, the Aura lamp is an affordable option for comprehensive light therapy. It emits 10,000 lux of UV-free light and includes adjustable brightness levels, making it ideal for morning routines or workspaces. Aura also offers this nifty version, with an LED time display and alarm clock built in, so you can always wake up on the right side of the bed.

More than just a light therapy lamp, the Philips SmartSleep combines wake-up light and therapy features. It simulates natural sunrise and sunset patterns, helping regulate your sleep-wake cycle. The lamp also offers customizable light intensities and soundscapes for a holistic approach to winter wellness. If that’s above your budget, Amazon offers this alternative for half the price.

The Boxelite lamp provides powerful, 10,000 lux light therapy worthy of its higher price tag in a sleek minimalist design that won’t take up a lot of space on your desk, vanity or dresser. Its large light-emitting surface and UV-free light make it an effective and safe option for combating SAD symptoms. The sturdy construction and adjustable angle add to its appeal. Walmart also has this model for slightly less.

Designed by the creators of the original wake-up light, the Lumie Vitamin L light is a slim and lightweight option. Its 10,000 lux brightness and compact design make it easy to use at home or on the go. The frosted lens diffuses light evenly, ensuring a comfortable experience. Buy it from the brand directly and save nearly $20.

Like many others, the Beurer four-in-one offers 10,000 lux of evenly distributed, UV-free light – but this time in a simple, circular design and with tons of other bells and whistles. It’s compact enough to fit into small spaces and has an alarm clock, Bluetooth with four sleep melodies and sunset fading settings. You can even control it from your smartphone. You can also consider this Better Homes and Gardens version available at Walmart.

What could be considered the Bentley of light box therapy, the NorthStar 10,000 is a professional-grade light therapy lamp for those needing a more intense therapy experience. The lamp’s large screen and durable construction are ideal for long-term use. Another option is the brand’s mini model – still powerful, but in a smaller package.

