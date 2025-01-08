Amp up your self-care routine with these celebrity-endorsed wellness items from Walmart

Rebooting your routine in the New Year can seem daunting. Whether your goal is to clear the clutter from your home or to start a new workout routine, finding where to start can be one of the biggest challenges.

Walmart wants to help you crush your New Year's resolutions by featuring celebrity-inspired routines that can help you achieve your goals. You can learn how to get buff with Chris Hemsworth, get self-care tips from Sofía Vergara or organize the home with some inspiration from Drew Barrymore.

Find everything you need at Walmart – here are 10 picks to get you started:

Vergara starts her day with a cup of Dios Mio coffee by Sofía Vergara. This Colombian coffee is easy to brew and delivers a rich taste you can start your day off with.

Vergara, who has been quoted in the press about her sensitive skin, also enjoys using Bioderma's soothing micellar cleansing water and makeup-removing solution.

Keep your youthful glow like Vergara with Vital Proteins collagen peptides and beauty supplement powder for hair, skin and nails. Collagen is a protein that gives the skin resilience and elasticity and helps fight the appearance of wrinkles.

Hemsworth uses the start of the year as a chance to reboot and set intentions for the year ahead. Build your home gym to get started on Hemsworth-caliber muscles with the help of the Centr by Chris Hemsworth. This home gym includes a weight stack, adjustable pulleys, and a V-shape design. It also comes with a three-month digital membership to the Centr app. The app offers access to workouts, recipes, nutrition advice and guided meditations.

Level up your fitness sessions with this multi-functional weighted vest, designed for working out with up to an additional 20 pounds of weight.

This workout kit, endorsed by Hemsworth, includes resistance bands, ankle straps, a door anchor and more for a complete workout at home or on the go. It also comes with a three-month digital membership to the Centr app.

Organizing your home can help you create spaces that are free from clutter, which, according to Barrymore, is key to being more connected with the things you love. Declutter your living room with the help of this beautiful stowaway coffee table by Barrymore. The table includes hidden storage so you can tuck away blankets, books or other accessories.

Barrymore uses a monthly desk calendar and has shared her love of paper calendars with others. She even saves her calendars and uses them to look back on a month. Keep track of your days with this at-a-glance calendar, which features ample space to plan out days.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson believes that healthy living starts with what you eat. He plans to maintain his clean eating routine with the help of a Ninja Pro XL Air Fryer. This air fryer uses superheated air to cook food at 400°F, producing crispy results with little to no oil.

The Jets wide receiver also advises that healthy eating and paying attention to products that help you train better and recover are keys to success. Wilson likes the Cellucor C4 Sport pre-workout powder to help fuel his workouts. This supplement is designed to support explosive energy, performance and endurance.