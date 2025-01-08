Expand / Collapse search
Amp up your self-care routine with these celebrity-endorsed wellness items from Walmart

Crush your new year goals with some celebrity inspiration

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published
Crush your New Year goals with the help of these products.

Crush your New Year goals with the help of these products. (iStock)

Rebooting your routine in the New Year can seem daunting. Whether your goal is to clear the clutter from your home or to start a new workout routine, finding where to start can be one of the biggest challenges. 

Walmart wants to help you crush your New Year's resolutions by featuring celebrity-inspired routines that can help you achieve your goals. You can learn how to get buff with Chris Hemsworth, get self-care tips from Sofía Vergara or organize the home with some inspiration from Drew Barrymore.  

Find everything you need at Walmart – here are 10 picks to get you started:

Dios Mio Coffee: on sale for $22.26

Original price: $31.80

Start your day off with a cup of Colombian coffee.

Start your day off with a cup of Colombian coffee. (Walmart)

Vergara starts her day with a cup of Dios Mio coffee by Sofía Vergara. This Colombian coffee is easy to brew and delivers a rich taste you can start your day off with. 

Bioderma Micellar cleansing water: $15.98

Use this on sensitive skin.

Use this on sensitive skin. (Walmart)

Vergara, who has been quoted in the press about her sensitive skin, also enjoys using Bioderma's soothing micellar cleansing water and makeup-removing solution.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU: 12 ITEMS TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR ZEN IN 2025

Vital Proteins collagen peptides: $16.98

Keep your youthful glow with the help of collagen peptides.

Keep your youthful glow with the help of collagen peptides. (Walmart)

Keep your youthful glow like Vergara with Vital Proteins collagen peptides and beauty supplement powder for hair, skin and nails. Collagen is a protein that gives the skin resilience and elasticity and helps fight the appearance of wrinkles.

Centr 1 Home Gym: $824.99

This machine delivers a whole body workout.

This machine delivers a whole body workout. (Walmart)

Hemsworth uses the start of the year as a chance to reboot and set intentions for the year ahead. Build your home gym to get started on Hemsworth-caliber muscles with the help of the Centr by Chris Hemsworth. This home gym includes a weight stack, adjustable pulleys, and a V-shape design. It also comes with a three-month digital membership to the Centr app. The app offers access to workouts, recipes, nutrition advice and guided meditations.

Centr fitness weight vest: $68

Level up your fitness routine with this vest.

Level up your fitness routine with this vest. (Walmart)

Level up your fitness sessions with this multi-functional weighted vest, designed for working out with up to an additional 20 pounds of weight.

Centr home workout kit: $49.77

Get a full workout at home or on-the-go.

Get a full workout at home or on-the-go. (Walmart)

This workout kit, endorsed by Hemsworth, includes resistance bands, ankle straps, a door anchor and more for a complete workout at home or on the go. It also comes with a three-month digital membership to the Centr app.

Coffee table: $198

Create clutter-free areas with the help of extra storage.

Create clutter-free areas with the help of extra storage. (Walmart)

Organizing your home can help you create spaces that are free from clutter, which, according to Barrymore, is key to being more connected with the things you love. Declutter your living room with the help of this beautiful stowaway coffee table by Barrymore. The table includes hidden storage so you can tuck away blankets, books or other accessories.

AMAZON WINTER SALE: 10 COZY LOOKS TO LOUNGE IN THIS WINTER

At-a-glance calendar: $6.48

Keep track of your days like Drew Barrymore.

Keep track of your days like Drew Barrymore. (Walmart)

Barrymore uses a monthly desk calendar and has shared her love of paper calendars with others. She even saves her calendars and uses them to look back on a month. Keep track of your days with this at-a-glance calendar, which features ample space to plan out days.

Ninja Pro XL Air Fryer: on sale for $69

Original price: $79

Use this air fryer for easy clean-eating.

Use this air fryer for easy clean-eating. (Walmart)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson believes that healthy living starts with what you eat.  He plans to maintain his clean eating routine with the help of a Ninja Pro XL Air Fryer. This air fryer uses superheated air to cook food at 400°F, producing crispy results with little to no oil. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Cellucor C4 Sport pre-workout powder: $19.98

Use a good pre-workout to boost stamina.

Use a good pre-workout to boost stamina. (Walmart)

The Jets wide receiver also advises that healthy eating and paying attention to products that help you train better and recover are keys to success. Wilson likes the Cellucor C4 Sport pre-workout powder to help fuel his workouts. This supplement is designed to support explosive energy, performance and endurance.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

