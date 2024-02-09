Lifestyle's weekend roundup: Best stories of the week to catch up on

Fox News Digital featured a solid lineup of Lifestyle pieces this week on an array of topics including food, lifestyle books, real estate, all-things Super Bowl LVIII and more — plus, fun quizzes and crosswords.

Grab your coffee and check out some of the top stories of the week that you may have missed or have been meaning to read.

And, as always, there's much more to be found at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

WEEKEND READ: BEST STORIES OF THE WEEK IN LIFESTYLE IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM

Dig right in ahead of Sunday night's kickoff time!

Super Bowl facts & snacks

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are counting on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy to throw the perfect pass. Fox News Digital spoke with a physics expert who explained the science behind football spirals. Do you know how they work? Click here to get the story.

Hunting for Super Bowl sweets? Check out this touchdown-worthy dessert recipe that's sure to impress the game-day crowd. Click here to get the story.

Here's why chicken wings, not the Chiefs or the 49ers, are the real stars of Super Bowl Sunday. Click here to get the story.

Lifestyle books exclusive

What can university presidents learn from America's Founding Fathers?

Jared Cohen, bestselling author of "Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House," has some answers in this exclusive excerpt for Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral

A New York City resident went viral on TikTok for tearfully sharing her door-to-door job-hunting journey — including the difficult moments when her resumes were rejected in person. Click here to get the story.

Faith & values

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker shared his feelings on fashion and faith ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Click here to get the story.

Danielle Renov, author of the food blog "Peas, Love & Carrots," started a fundraiser to help feed Israeli families displaced by the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Parenting

A recent video that shows a child dodging a would-be kidnapper in Arizona has prompted a safety expert to weigh in. Click here to get the story.

Pets

Good Samaritans in Kansas City, Missouri, spent hours rescuing a litter of puppies that were stuck under an abandoned house in frigid temperatures. The rescue was captured on video. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Style & beauty

Taylor Swift fans are upset over an unofficial merch crackdown. Here's what "Swifties" need to know, as some people say they've been blocked from selling and/or purchasing items on Etsy. Click here to get the story.

Real estate

From the 1990s to 2020s, see what houses cost as Americans witnessed the highest spike in U.S. housing market history. Click here to get the story.