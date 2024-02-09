Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Lifestyle's weekend roundup: Best stories of the week to catch up on

Trending Lifestyle stories include viral news, Taylor Swift 'merch' crackdown, all-things Super Bowl and more

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
Fox News Digital featured a solid lineup of Lifestyle pieces this week on an array of topics including food, lifestyle books, real estate, all-things Super Bowl LVIII and more — plus, fun quizzes and crosswords.

Grab your coffee and check out some of the top stories of the week that you may have missed or have been meaning to read.

WEEKEND READ: BEST STORIES OF THE WEEK IN LIFESTYLE IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM

Dig right in ahead of Sunday night's kickoff time!

Mahomes and Wings split

This weekend, soak up some top Lifestyle headlines that you may have missed — including odd and viral news, stories of faith, food, travel and all-things Super Bowl LVIII. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images; Courtesy Drew Cerza)

Super Bowl facts & snacks

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are counting on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy to throw the perfect pass. Fox News Digital spoke with a physics expert who explained the science behind football spirals. Do you know how they work? Click here to get the story. 

Hunting for Super Bowl sweets? Check out this touchdown-worthy dessert recipe that's sure to impress the game-day crowd. Click here to get the story.

Here's why chicken wings, not the Chiefs or the 49ers, are the real stars of Super Bowl Sunday. Click here to get the story.

Wendell's wings

Many people believe that chicken wings — however they're prepared — are the real star of the Super Bowl. Shown above, Wendell's in Norton, Massachusetts, offers what loyal fans say are the best wings in the nation. (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital)

Lifestyle books exclusive

What can university presidents learn from America's Founding Fathers? 

Jared Cohen, bestselling author of "Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House," has some answers in this exclusive excerpt for Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Jared Cohen and Thomas Jefferson

In his new book "Life After Power" (S&S, Feb. 2024), Jared Cohen, above left, includes a chapter on our nation's third president and the remarkable path that Thomas Jefferson, right, carved as an ex-president. An excerpt about the crisis at the University of Virginia is from "Life After Power."  (Fox News Digital; Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Odd & viral

A New York City resident went viral on TikTok for tearfully sharing her door-to-door job-hunting journey — including the difficult moments when her resumes were rejected in person. Click here to get the story. 

Split image of Lohanny crying and holding her resumes

Lohanny Santos, a New York resident, broke down in tears as she shared the responses she received from employers after handing out her resume. (@lohannysant via TikTok)

Faith & values

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker shared his feelings on fashion and faith ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Click here to get the story. 

Danielle Renov, author of the food blog "Peas, Love & Carrots," started a fundraiser to help feed Israeli families displaced by the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Click here to get the story. 

Parenting

A recent video that shows a child dodging a would-be kidnapper in Arizona has prompted a safety expert to weigh in. Click here to get the story.

Split image of kidnapping attempt with stock photo of girl

A safety expert explained how parents can keep their children safe after an Arizona abduction attempt garnered wide attention. (Glendale Police Department; iStock)

Pets

Good Samaritans in Kansas City, Missouri, spent hours rescuing a litter of puppies that were stuck under an abandoned house in frigid temperatures. The rescue was captured on video. Click here to get the story.

Split image of snow outside house with puppy

Animal rescuers in Kansas City, Missouri, crouched under an abandoned house to rescue a litter of puppies that were stuck outside in freezing cold temperatures. (@kcpaws via TikTok)

Style & beauty 

Taylor Swift fans are upset over an unofficial merch crackdown. Here's what "Swifties" need to know, as some people say they've been blocked from selling and/or purchasing items on Etsy. Click here to get the story. 

Taylor Swift Etsy shop merch split

Taylor Swift reportedly has filed quite a few trademark applications attached to her tour names, song lyrics, initials and more.  (iStock/Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Real estate

From the 1990s to 2020s, see what houses cost as Americans witnessed the highest spike in U.S. housing market history. Click here to get the story.

Cost of home year you were born

Take a look at part two of this two-part Lifestyle series on what an American home cost in the year that you were born. (iStock)

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.