Last-minute Christmas gifts that will arrive in time thanks to rush shipping, same-day pickup

With holiday shopping chaos in full swing, there may be a few more people to check off your list.

Items like food, wellness products and travel accessories could make ideal gifts for practically anyone.

HOT TRAVEL GIFTS FOR THE VACATIONER IN YOUR LIFE: TOP PICKS AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS

Below, see some picks with special shipping options that will make it to their destinations in time to place under the tree.

Harry & David, Santa’s Sack of Treats, $69.99, harryanddavid.com

This sack is full of sweet goodies like popcorn, cookies, peppermint truffles, pretzels and more.

For Christmas and Hanukkah Eve delivery, shoppers can order by Dec. 19 for standard shipping, Dec. 20 for 2 day express shipping, or Dec. 23 for overnight delivery.

BEVEL On-the-Go Bath and Body Gift Set- 4ct, $20, Target

This grooming set has it all with shampoo & conditioner, body wash, deodorant, even a body sponge.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The kit can be ordered from Target's website for same-day pickup and even same-day delivery near select stores.

Shadow Monogram Personalized Pickleball Duffel Bag, $41.99, Personalization Mall

For the active person in your life, check out this pickleball bag.

Add a personal touch by including a monogram on the front of this take-anywhere bag.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This bag can ship in one to two days with a Christmas delivery option with no rush fees.

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $221, Awaytravel.com

This lightweight swivel suitcase is strategically sized to fit in the overhead bins of most major U.S. airline flights.

Consider gifting the bag as a splurge item for a family member who loves the occasional weekend getaway.

8 GREAT GIFTS FOR FOOD AND WINE LOVERS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Orders placed by Dec. 9 receive free expedited shipping, ensuring delivery by Christmas Eve.

Cookies by Design, Christmas Decorating Kit, starting at $41.99, cookiesbydesign.com

The Christmas decorating kit is a fun gift for any person with a sweet tooth, and no baking skills are required.

The kit comes with holiday-inspired shaped cookies and even three festive icing colors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you need the gift ASAP, it can be delivered on the same day of purchase.