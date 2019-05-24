Kim Kardashian trademarks 'Psalm West' for future ventures

Forget about an eponymous Instagram account — Kim Kardashian West has filed to trademark son Psalm West’s name for future business products and services.

On May 23, the mom of four filed a trademark application for the name "Psalm West” under her company Kimsaprincess, just weeks after welcoming her youngest child on May 9 via surrogate, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The 38-year-old reality star covered all the bases to protect her newborn's future, potential commercial ventures, filing to trademark baby products, toys, entertainment services, clothing, beauty and hair products, diet supplements, homewares and much more, HuffPost reports.

The news comes as no surprise to fans of the Kar-Jenner empire, as Kardashian West filed trademarks on behalf of her three older children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, in February.

The move is apparently a family tradition — the names of cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster, too, were filed to patent soon after their births by savvy moms Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as per the outlet.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kardashian announced on Twitter of her new baby’s birth. Later, she described the infant as the most “calm and chill” of all of her children.

Kris Jenner recently revealed why her makeup mogul daughter and son-in-law Kanye West named their fourth child Psalm — a moniker that left some fans with mixed feelings.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel,” the matriarch recently told Entertainment Tonight. “And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Jenner later added her newest grandchild is “just adorable.”

