Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over her 'Kimono' line

Kim Kardashian-West has responded to the “cultural appropriation” controversy over her new line of shapewear, which she has named “Kimono.”

The reality television star released a statement acknowledging the backlash and emphasizing that she has no plans to change the name of her upcoming line.

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment. I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” the full statement to the New York Times read.

Though Kardashian-West is not the first to launch a product using the word Kimono, those on Twitter were immediately outraged over the celebrity’s decision to use it for her underwear line.

Those upset by the name even coined a hashtag “KimOhNo” as a play on the pronunciation of the word.

A petition on Change.org has also been started, demanding Kardashian-West to change the name. As of Friday morning, the petition had nearly 27K signatures of its 35K signature goal.