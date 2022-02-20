Kentucky's D'Corey Johnson stuns with 'Star-Spangled Banner' before NASCAR's Daytona 500

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the sweetest renditions you'll ever hear of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was sung on Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022, ahead of NASCAR's Daytona 500.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, D'Corey Johnson, just 9 years old, performed the national anthem several hours before the Sunday race kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET.

COUNTRY SINGER DALLAS WAYNE: WE'RE ‘BLESSED’ IN AMERICA, NEED TO REMEMBER ‘THE BASICS’

Johnson previously appeared on Fox Nation's "Patriot Awards" and sung the anthem there as well, in November 2021.

He's sung it on many other occasions as well.

That includes on a weekday morning at his own elementary school in Louisville, Kentucky.

"No stress," Johnson said on Sunday's "Fox & Friends Weekend" program, in response to the hosts' warm welcome as he joined them after the performance.

"When I was little, 6 years old, I started singing in the choir. I was in the choir … [And] I really got to know my voice," said Johnson about his early realization that he had singing talent.

"It's, like, really smooth for me," he said.

"When I sing, it just comes up regularly for me."

The young man thanked his parents "so much" for nurturing and supporting his talent — and said that "without them," he wouldn't be anything.

He added, "My mom put me in the choir … I just love her to the bottom of my heart."

He also said he's "waiting, waiting" for his opportunity to be signed to a contract of some sort as he looks ahead to his future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here's another video of D'Corey Johnson when he sang the national anthem at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards in November 2021.