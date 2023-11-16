'Kelce' becomes a top trending dog name in America, pet company's data shows

A pet company has recently shared new data revealing the No. 1 sports-inspired dog name, and it is one that you likely know "all too well."

The name "Kelce" has taken over one of the top spots for trending dog names in America — an increase of 135%, according to data released by Rover, a Seattle, Washington-based platform that connects pet parents with pet sitters and animal day care providers.

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, are well-known NFL players; but the youngest of the two, Travis Kelce, has made headlines after news broke that he was dating superstar Taylor Swift.

The Kelce brothers' podcast, "New Heights," has attracted 300,000 new members since going public with Swift, a recent Bloomberg article reported.

The brothers also played against one another in Super Bowl LVII, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles by three points.

Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship may have played a role in the uptick of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's surname being adopted by dog owners, Rover shared in its report.

"Whether the name is silly or serious, most pet parents are influenced by names that remind them of their favorite things or trending pop culture moments," Rover shared in its recent release.

With categories ranging from television and movies to royals and politics, it was sports that the name Kelce fell under.

"Given the immense attention that Taylor Swift has gotten this year, and now with her new relationship taking center stage, it's no surprise that we have pets in our database with names like Taylor Swift, Chief and Kelce," Rachel Hinder, director of claims for Embrace Pet Insurance, told Fox News Digital in a previous article.

Kelce falls into the sports category along with other big names including Dunn (representing Crystal Dunn, an American female soccer player), which is up 147%. The name Celtic has an increase of 364%, Rover noted.

The throwback trend to the 90s that has been seen in fashion and even baby names, has also found its way in the pet-naming world.

Names like Alanis (Morissette) rose to 547% and new additions this year include "Leonardo Dogcaprio," Shania Twain and Richard Gere – to name a few.

The most popular dog names in America include Luna (No. 1), Bella (No. 2), Milo (No. 3) and Teddy (No. 4), Rover reported.

Luna and Bella have only gotten more popular this year as they continue to hold the top spots for most popular girl dog names in 2022 and 2023.

If the name Kelce (or his and Swift's budding romance) doesn't go "out of style," fans could see the surname continue to trend in dog names in 2024.