Joel Osteen shares Easter message on Fox Nation: 'God can resurrect' what is 'dead' in our lives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Easter holiday is nearly here — it's April 17 this year — and Houston-based pastor Joel Osteen is sharing a message of resurrection for all in the newest episode of Fox Nation’s "Ainsley’s Bible Study."

"There can be things in our life that look dead," he told host Ainsley Earhardt in an interview.

"Dead dreams, dead relationships … But remember, one message of Easter is resurrection and that is that God can resurrect dead things in our lives."

SHANNON BREAM'S NEW FOX NATION SERIES HIGHLIGHTS FEMALE RELATIONSHIPS, LESSONS FROM THE BIBLE

"It’s not over until God says it’s over," added Osteen.

The pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, reflected on how Christians mourn the death of Jesus as he lay buried in the tomb on Friday, when the sun ceased to shine.

But this story of what Christians commemorate every Good Friday ahead of Easter is a reminder that Sunday is coming — and God is "still in control," he noted.

God knows how to "turn a medical situation around, turn a child around, or turn your health around," said Osteen.

FIFTH SUNDAY OF LENT: REFLECT ON THE HUMANITY AND DIVINITY OF JESUS

"[The Bible] says when you believe, all things are possible," he said. "It doesn’t say you have to figure it out."

In the natural world, there may not be a way out of situations that seem hopeless — but Osteen encouraged believers to give problems up to God and trust in his power.

"He can do what men can’t do, what medicine can’t do, what the economy can’t do," he said.

"Let’s be believers and not doubters. And always, let’s remember that God can resurrect things that look dead in our own life."

The pastor also reminded those faithful to God that he "has you in the palm of his hand" and to let every day, not only Easter, be a new beginning.

SPRING INTO APRIL WITH FAITH-FILLED FOX NATION CONTENT ALL MONTH LONG

"I just encourage you to let go of the old," he said. "We've all gone through disappointments … But why don't you let all that go, knowing that God is ordering your steps. He's going to take you to where you're supposed to be, and we need to trust him in those detours."

"It's just so important to live out of that place of peace and trust and to keep your heart pure."

This episode of "Ainsley's Bible Study" is available now for streaming on Fox Nation .

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION