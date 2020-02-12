'Hottest mom in the world': California mother, daughter often mistaken for sisters despite decades-wide age gap

Well if this isn’t an advertisement for clean living, we don’t know what is.

A 43-year-old mom from California claims that she and her 19-year-old daughter are often mistaken for sisters, and she chalks it all up to her lifestyle of healthy eating habits and strict skin-care regimen.

“I was pretty young when I had [my daughter], so it’s not entirely impossible that we could be sisters,” Joleen Diaz told Jam Press.

Diaz’s daughter, Meilani Parks, is apparently used to the comparisons, too, having been mistaken for her mother’s sister ever since she was little. Parks doesn’t seem to mind, though, seeing as Diaz and she have a close relationship. But the mom does keep some boundaries.

“Meilani and I have never gone clubbing or partying together,” Diaz told the outlet. “And I don’t foresee us doing that anytime in the near future.”

Diaz, who boasts an Instagram following of over 38,000, works as an elementary school teacher in northern California — at least when she’s not at the beach, posting content for her impressed social media followers.

“You are officially the hottest mom in the world,” one Instagram user gushed.

“I look at the photos of you and your daughter, and just can’t believe that you’re actually mother and daughter and not sisters,” another follower said.

“Are you [really] the mom sersly [sic] come on no way??” said another fan.

For those who have trouble believing she’s 43, Diaz claims her youthful appearance is the result of healthy habits and taking care of her skin at a very young age.

"I religiously take care of my skin,” she told Jam Press, explaining that she began using her mother’s Mary Kay skin-care products at 12 or 13. In addition, she wears sunscreen everywhere, in any kind of weather, and also applies Retin-A — a vitamin A derivative also known as Tretinoin — to her skin.

“I rarely drink alcohol, I get a lot of rest, and eat a balanced, healthy diet,” Diaz added.

Parks, too, is already taking a few skin-care tips from her mother.

“I had her start around age 12,” Diaz admitted.