Given high temperatures and risks of dehydration, summer can sometimes be worrisome for fur babies. It can also be a great time for them to explore the outdoors and enjoy all the season offers.

Keep summer fun and safe by stocking up on everything you might need to make the summer pet-friendly.

Below, here are five options that could come in handy if you're a "pet parent."

12 DEALS YOU CAN'T MISS DURING AMAZON'S PET DAY EVENT

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. Lazy Dog Loungers, $124.99, Amazon

The Lazy Dog Loungers product was inspired by a dog named Sebastian.

Sebastian apparently loved to swim and hang out with his human family in the water.

10 SMART DEVICES THAT MAKE PET PARENTING EASIER

After numerous ripped, punctured and shredded human floats, his owners created a float just for him — and Lazy Dog Loungers was born.

The company says the float is stable and wide enough for even the most energetic of dogs to enjoy the day drifting away.

You've heard of cooling pillows, so how about one for your dog?

10 SOLAR LIGHTS TO BRIGHTEN UP YOUR BACKYARD

The Diggs Pillo is said to be a durable, adaptable and comfortable dog bed featuring plush filling and a superior, dig-proof exterior.

It allows pups to indulge their natural nesting and burrowing instincts without fear of rips, tears or damage.

It's safe to say that keeping your pets hydrated is important, even for pets that stay indoors.

This high-tech cat water fountain provides continuous fresh, clean water for 8-10 days and simulates a natural spring to encourage your kitty to drink more.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

It’s easy to take apart for cleaning and has an indicator light to let you know when it needs a refill.

Tick-borne diseases can be a threat to pets.

Consider helping them stay safe and protected with a Frontline treatment every three months.

This topical treatment kills germ-carrying ticks, fleas and larvae and is completely safe for furry friends.

5. Pet Alert Stickers, $9.99, Amazon

More fires happen in the summer than in any other season, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Protect your pets and notify firefighters that a pet may be inside by posting these pet alert stickers and window clings.