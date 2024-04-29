12 deals you can't miss during Amazon's Pet Day event

Amazon's Pet Day Sale event is back. It's your chance to stock up on everyday pet needs and maybe try out some neat gadgets that will help you better care for your pet. Find exclusive deals on your favorite brands during the event, which runs on May 7th and 8th.

Sign up for Buy With Prime and have your pet picks delivered in record time. The benefits include:

Fast, free delivery on pet essentials.

Free streaming of their pets' favorite movies and shows on Prime Video.

Free Amazon Photos storage for their favorite fur baby videos, photos, and more.

Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 12 deals you don't want to miss:

Pet owners suffering from allergies can minimize discomfort by clearing the air of pet dander with this handy air purifier from Clorox, on sale for just over $100. Clorox Air Purifiers feature multi-layer filters, including a pre-filter to capture large particles like pet hair, a true HEPA filter to trap 99.97% of microscopic allergens such as pet dander, and an active carbon filter to reduce odors.

Fans of world-renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan can try out his Halo Collar at a discounted price during the Amazon pet event. The collar includes proprietary AI-driven software that leverages only the most accurate GPS signals when calculating your dog's location. It also provides training by Millan.

Bissell's Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/auto Detailer is essential for pet owners. Clean up messes in your home or car with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that can spray, scrub, and lift away smaller messes like dirt and stains from various surfaces. It is on sale now for under $100.

Ditch the fancy electronics for this easy-to-use, battery-free, 2.5-gallon cat and dog water bowl dispenser from Petmate. The waterer dispenses filtered water to prolong the time between refills. Get on sale now for just over $30.

This best-selling 30lb bag of adult dog food from Blue Buffalo is on sale for under $65. Blue Buffalo brand pet food is made with high-quality natural ingredients and real meat to deliver trusted kibble for your pet.

Stella & Chewy's Wild Red Jerky Nuggets Dog Treats are grain-free dog treats packed with animal-based protein from multiple meat sources. These treats are low in carbohydrates and contain no grains, fillers, or preservatives. Get them at 25% off the list price.

Feed your dog a daily supplement that supports joint flexibility and function, and get it for just over $20. VetIQ Glucosamine Hip & Joint Supplement for Dogs comes in chicken-flavored soft chews and contains 600 mg of glucosamine, 210 mg of MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), and 210 mg of krill per serving. The supplement includes fish oil, dried chicken liver, and dried whey.

Grab a great deal on this five-pack of dog squeaky toys from Sharlovy, on sale for just over $20. This bundle of dog toys features cute animal designs and is long enough for dogs of all breeds to be carried and played with. The toys are stuffing-free and filled with crinkle paper that makes an enticing noise to keep your dog entertained.

This no-pull pet harness for large dogs from Rabbitgoo features two leash clips and an adjustable soft-padded dog vest. It is designed with two metal leash rings for safer dog walks and a chest attachment clip to stop your dog from pulling. The harness covers the chest and back to distribute force evenly while pulling and keeps pressure away from the neck. It is on sale for 20% off the original price.

This bite-resistant cat toy is filled with catnip and made with fine sutures to make it durable for biting. Reviews note that it is made with durable material. It comes in a 5-pack and is on sale for under $10.

Save 30% on a two-story cat condo from Petmaker. Your feline friends can rest easy in either of the two spacious cat houses for indoor cats or on the top platform of the cat condo. This 20.5-inch pet house is tall enough to make a great cat window box, too.

This cat litter mat has a double-layer honeycomb design that helps collect waste. It has large holes large enough to catch and collect waste, and it is suitable for many types of litter boxes. Get it for 25% off.