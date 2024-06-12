10 solar lights to brighten up your backyard

On hot summer nights when you want to spend as much time outside as possible, light up your yard with solar lights. Mix and match different types of lights to create a garden, backyard or deck that’s fully aglow.

We have 10 solar items that promise to light up your backyard and, in some cases, add extra decorations.

Lighting up your deck helps make it a more usable space at night. You can buy lights specially designed to sit over deck rails, like this 16-pack from Amazon. Or find a brighter two-pack of deck floodlights from Lowe's.

Lights that stake into the ground help you disperse light throughout your whole yard. These lights from Amazon create a fun pattern when lit up. Walmart also has a 12-pack of simple solar lights that can be staked into the ground.

Adding touches of light throughout your yard creates a bright path but also adds some interest to your landscaping. You can find firefly lights that blend in with plants and grass, like this six-pack from Amazon. Or grab a four-pack of garden lights from Walmart.

Plow & Hearth and Amazon have beautiful sunflower-shaped solar lights that look like they’re part of the garden during the day and provide helpful light when the sun goes down.

Solar mushrooms are adorable additions to any garden. They look like small mushrooms that glow all night for a little extra light. You’ll find a set of string solar mushrooms from Amazon or Plow & Hearth.

String lights can be hung around trees, on plant hooks or along bushes and shrubs. They’re durable and provide plenty of light for larger areas. Both Lowe's and Amazon had heavy-duty string lights that won’t damage easily.

If the main reason you want to light up your yard is for security, floodlights that are solar-powered are a good option. They’re extra bright and some are motion-censored, so they only turn on when they detect someone in your yard. Walmart and Amazon have outdoor solar waterproof floodlights.

Mason jar lanterns give a rustic farmhouse vibe outside. Hang the mason jars on whatever size hooks you want, and they’ll charge in the sunlight. Both Amazon and Lowe's have six-packs of mason jar lanterns.

Create paths through your yard with puck solar lights that are close to the ground. These lights specially provide light near your walking path, so you can see where you’re going more clearly. Find pathway lights on Amazon or Lowe's.

Give your yard some class with hanging solar lanterns. Just stick the hook anywhere throughout your yard and attach the lantern. Amazon has a two-pack of classic hanging lanterns for less than $25. Plow & Hearth has rattan solar lanterns for anyone looking for a more natural style.