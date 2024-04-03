10 smart devices that make pet parenting easier

Owning a pet can be a rewarding experience, but it can also come with challenges. In celebration of National Pet Day on 4/11, here are 10 home pet products that can help make dog (or cat) parenting smarter, not harder.

A growing market of innovative products can help you level up your pet care. Pet parents can select gadgets and devices that make caring for their furry friends easier. From products that help you take care of indoor messes with the push of a button to devices that toss your pet a treat to keep things interesting or feed your pet while alone in the home – these smart devices make pet parenting more manageable and more enjoyable. There are also a couple of smart devices that aren't high-tech but are guaranteed to make days with your pet more enjoyable.

Here are 10 smart devices to make life with pets easier:

PETKIT Automatic Pet Feeder with Camera $139.00 now $89

This automatic pet feeder has a camera, so you'll know exactly what is happening at feeding time. It can dispense dry food for cats and dogs and has a non-stick food bowl. It also has 2-way audio! If you don't need the camera, grab this Petlibro WIFI Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder on sale now at Chewy.com for $68.39.

Tractive GPS Tracker & Health Monitoring for Cats $49.99

This wearable GPS tracker and cat health monitor collects and reports real-time location details and sends them to an iOS- or Android-compatible app. You'll get updates on where your cat is and if there are changes in activity. Tractive also has a similar tracker for dogs available for $39.99.

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition $1299.00, now $899.00

Hate coming home to a pet mess? Try Samsung's Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition. This smart Vacuum features a 3D camera, object recognition, and Samsung AI technology to help keep your home tidy. It lets you clean up anything the cat dragged in while keeping an eye on your furry friends through its built-in camera. The Samsung smart vacuum without a camera is available for $599.00 at Best Buy.

Pioneer Pet Stainless Steel Fountain Raindrop $41.42

The Pioneer Pet Stainless Steel Fountain Raindrop Design for cats and dogs is made from stainless steel, which helps prevent bacteria growth. The fountain has a carbon filter and pump built into a single compact unit that sits on the fountain's floor. The fountain is easy to disassemble and dishwasher safe. The pet fountain is also available now on Chewy.com.

PETGEEK Automatic Dog Treat Dispenser $58.99

The Petgeek treat dispenser is a dog puzzle and memory training activity toy that can teach your dog to press a button to release treats. It has a dual power supply and can be controlled with a remote.

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera $92.84

The Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera is a more high-tech option that includes a camera for interacting with your dog or cat. It even has Alexa built-in, so you can quickly order pet food and supplies, play soothing music for pets while you're out, or connect with other compatible devices for whole-home monitoring of your pets. You can also buy the treat dispenser at Walmart.

Pooch Selfie The Original Dog Selfie Stick Smartphone Attachment $11.99

The Pooch Selfie The Original Dog Selfie Stick Smartphone Attachment isn't exactly high-tech, but it's a must-have if you plan to upload photos of your dog on social media. This clever attachment holds a tennis ball that captures a dog's attention so that it can look at the camera. It works for both selfies and solo dog portraits.

neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum Suction $129.99

Use the Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum for an affordable and effective all-in-one grooming option. The Vacuum has five grooming tools and a vacuum that can collect 99% of pet hair. The kit also has a low-noise design that can help put pets at ease during grooming.

PETKIT Smart Dog Leash $75.29

The PETKIT Smart Dog Leash is a Bluetooth-enabled leash compatible with iOS and Android devices that can track the dog and its owner's walking distances, times, and routes. The handle vibrates when notifications, text messages, and incoming calls are received. This DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash Kit comes with a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to music and answer calls on the go.

XP Totally Clean Pro Pooper Scooper $27.95, now $24.95

Dealing with dog poop isn't pleasant. Until there is a Roomba-like device for garden pet poops, dog owners can opt for the XP Totally Clean Pro Pooper Scooper to keep their hands and the scooper clean. This pooper scooper has a patented, innovative hygienic design that only allows the bag to touch the waste.