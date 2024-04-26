Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Hot headlines: Teen reels in monster catch, America's tastiest food stories and more in Lifestyle this week

Check out the latest in Lifestyle from the past week — stories you won't want to miss

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lifestyle headlines from this week included stories focused on American cuisine, a teenager's jaw-dropping catfish catch — and much more.

Fun quizzes and crosswords are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes daily crossword puzzles 24/7!)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and soak up even more trending articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

4/26 weekend split - Cousins Maine Lobster//Shakshuka//101-lb catfish

In case you missed it in Lifestyle this week, soak up these top headlines — including stories about delicious American eats, wild nature and much more. (Cousins Maine Lobster; Adam DeTour; Kristen Parker)

Great American eats

From tacos to pierogi to gumbo to lobster rolls, there's probably a food truck that sells them. Here are five notable restaurants on wheels to check out across the United States. Click here to get the story. 

Shakshuka is the "heart of Israeli culture," Israel-American chef Avi Shemtov told Fox News Digital. Shakshuka is a savory tomato stew popular in both Israel and the U.S. Click here to get the story. 

Tabasco, founded in Avery Island, Louisiana, in 1868, is one of the world's most popular hot sauces. Here's the surprising origin of Louisiana heat. Click here to get the story. 

Tabasco bottles

Founded by an Irish-American banker after the Civil War, Tabasco is today sold in 195 countries around the world. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wild nature & oddities

An Ohio teen, Jaylynn Parker, potentially broke a fishing state record after catching a monster-sized blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds with the jug fishing method. Click here to get the story.

A peacock that had begun making "loud" noises as it searched for a mate has finally been caught — and is now being cared for by an animal rescue group. Click here to get the story.

A team of officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama received a complaint from a local resident. Why? There was a six-foot-long alligator hiding in his garage. Click here to get the story. 

GSPD-officers-with-alligator

The Gulf Shores Police Department received an animal complaint from a homeowner, who discovered a large alligator sitting under his workbench, according to the department's Facebook post shared on April 17. (Gulf Shores Police Department)

Travel in mind & body

The top U.S. cities for book lovers are announced as reading and book club memberships are on the rise. Is your city on this list? Click here to get the story. 

A Texas flight attendant is sharing top tips for summer travel, including how to save money, how to pack best — and why some destinations may be more appealing than others. Click here to get the story. 

An iconic corner in Winslow, Arizona, is a travel destination for daily visitors. It's also mentioned in one of the most memorable songs in American music history. Click here to get the story.

Winslow, Arizona corner

Standin' on the Corner Park is a tourist attraction in Winslow, Arizona. The community was made famous by its mention in "Take It Easy," the first hit song for The Eagles in 1972.  (Standin' on the Corner Foundation)

Compelling pet tales

America is running short on veterinarians — which could lead to problems for pets. Fox News spoke to Dr. Christina Sisk, Humane Society of Ventura County's director of veterinary services in California, about the concerning issue. Click here to get the story.

A Florida puppy is turning heads — not just because she's an adorable golden retriever, but because her fur was lime green when she was born. Click here to get the story.

lime green puppy split

While it may be somewhat alarming to see a green dog, the condition is harmless and fades over time. And despite being somewhat smaller than her siblings, Shamrock is "happy and healthy," said the dogs' owner in a video. (@living_the_golden_life/Golden Treasures Kennel via Storyful)

Viral videos

In this adorable scene, a mama gorilla tickles her young baby. So sweet! Click here to get the video.

A pink moon in the sky was the last thing some folks expected to see. Click here to get the video.

Amazing American creations

Exactly 224 years ago this week, President John Adams — second U.S. president — approved the appropriation of $5,000 for the purchase of "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress," according to the website of the Library of Congress. Click here to get the story.

Meet John Froelich, an Iowa-born American who invented the gas-powered tractor — which changed global agriculture as the world would know it. Click here to get the story.

John Froelich split

John Froelich, the oldest son of German immigrants, was born in Iowa in 1849. The grain mill operator tinkered away on a gasoline traction, the tractor, that changed global agriculture. (Public Domain; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Public Domain)

Faith in focus

A Dallas-area church recently hosted a conference with the goal of enabling Christians and their congregations to help address the foster care crisis in the United States. Click here to get the story. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid the anti-Israel protests at American college campuses and other evidence of rising antisemitism, one faith leader is stressing the importance of prayer. Click here to get the story. 

Mother and little girl hands folded

A pastor is highlighting the importance and power of prayer amid today's antisemitism and attacks on Jewish people both in America and worldwide. (iStock)

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.