Hot headlines: Teen reels in monster catch, America's tastiest food stories and more in Lifestyle this week

Great American eats

From tacos to pierogi to gumbo to lobster rolls, there's probably a food truck that sells them. Here are five notable restaurants on wheels to check out across the United States. Click here to get the story.

Shakshuka is the "heart of Israeli culture," Israel-American chef Avi Shemtov told Fox News Digital. Shakshuka is a savory tomato stew popular in both Israel and the U.S. Click here to get the story.

Tabasco, founded in Avery Island, Louisiana, in 1868, is one of the world's most popular hot sauces. Here's the surprising origin of Louisiana heat. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature & oddities

An Ohio teen, Jaylynn Parker, potentially broke a fishing state record after catching a monster-sized blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds with the jug fishing method. Click here to get the story.

A peacock that had begun making "loud" noises as it searched for a mate has finally been caught — and is now being cared for by an animal rescue group. Click here to get the story.

A team of officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama received a complaint from a local resident. Why? There was a six-foot-long alligator hiding in his garage. Click here to get the story.

Travel in mind & body

The top U.S. cities for book lovers are announced as reading and book club memberships are on the rise. Is your city on this list? Click here to get the story.

A Texas flight attendant is sharing top tips for summer travel, including how to save money, how to pack best — and why some destinations may be more appealing than others. Click here to get the story.

An iconic corner in Winslow, Arizona, is a travel destination for daily visitors. It's also mentioned in one of the most memorable songs in American music history. Click here to get the story.

Compelling pet tales

America is running short on veterinarians — which could lead to problems for pets. Fox News spoke to Dr. Christina Sisk, Humane Society of Ventura County's director of veterinary services in California, about the concerning issue. Click here to get the story.

A Florida puppy is turning heads — not just because she's an adorable golden retriever, but because her fur was lime green when she was born. Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

In this adorable scene, a mama gorilla tickles her young baby. So sweet! Click here to get the video.

A pink moon in the sky was the last thing some folks expected to see. Click here to get the video.

Amazing American creations

Exactly 224 years ago this week, President John Adams — second U.S. president — approved the appropriation of $5,000 for the purchase of "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress," according to the website of the Library of Congress. Click here to get the story.

Meet John Froelich, an Iowa-born American who invented the gas-powered tractor — which changed global agriculture as the world would know it. Click here to get the story.

Faith in focus

A Dallas-area church recently hosted a conference with the goal of enabling Christians and their congregations to help address the foster care crisis in the United States. Click here to get the story.

Amid the anti-Israel protests at American college campuses and other evidence of rising antisemitism, one faith leader is stressing the importance of prayer. Click here to get the story.