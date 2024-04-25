Bible full of 'historical evidence' for how effective prayer is, stresses faith leader

Amid the ongoing anti-Israel protests on college campuses across America plus the continued conflicts in the Middle East, an Auburn, Washington-based pastor is stressing the importance of prayer even as "some people remain skeptical of it," he told Fox News Digital.

"The Bible is full of historical evidence for how effective prayer truly is," said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church, located outside Seattle.

"We have a wide range of accounts describing how God answers prayer and moves in powerful ways to recuse, redeem and restore."

Some people, he also said, "have the desire to pray but feel stuck and uncertain about what to say — yet prayer is global and very personal."

Bradley said, "In a relationship with God, we are encouraged to pray and listen to God. Prayer becomes the catalyst for taking action. Prayer changes us. Prayer is good because God is gracious and benevolent."

The pastor shared in an email exchange with Fox News Digital five ways people can pray right now for those who face persecution, conflict, hate and stress amid today's rampant antisemitism, both here and around the world.

1. Pray for protection. "God takes no pleasure in the death of people (Ezekiel 33:11)," said Bradley.

2. Pray for wisdom. "God will guide the decisions for each leader who will honor God (James 1:5)."

3. Pray for peace. "God wants us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and beyond (Psalm 122:6)."

4. Pray for salvation. "God wants all people to turn to Jesus, the Prince of Peace and know the truth (1 Timothy 2:1-4)."

5. Pray for courage. "God is with all those who are risking and laying down their lives to help others (John 15:13)."

"Jesus grieves and cares for every soul, both Jew and Gentile."

Bradley added, "As we pray, let's remember God's perspective and what He's revealed" about Jewish people all over the globe.

He shared a number of faith-focused reminders:

"Jesus was Jewish, but He loves and saves people from every nation and tribe."

"God loves everyone, and every person is wonderfully made in the image of God."

"Jesus grieves and cares for every soul, both Jew and Gentile."

"There will be a final battle when Jesus returns, and the Lord will prevail."

"Jesus died for our sins and is risen, so we need to forgive everyone fully."

"This earth is just temporary because heaven is our home."

Bradley added, "When we pray, we pour out our hearts to God. We give God our burdens. We repent and turn from our sins. We lift up other people who we love. We get rid of resentment and bitterness. We align with heaven."

He emphasized the wider impact of prayer.

"We reach overseas and across the world to unite. We cry out from the depths of our soul. We pray to the Father as Jesus intercedes and the Holy Spirit assists us in our communication."

He also said, "we have confidence in God. We pray that God will be gracious and bring good out of terrible situations."

The pastor added, "This is a call to seek God and pray fervently and persistently on behalf of our brothers and sisters and all in harm's way. May we be still and know that He is God, and He will be exalted above the nations (Psalm 46:10)."