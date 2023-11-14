Horse goes viral on TikTok for funny dance moves as owner says ‘Twinkle’ is a ‘real character’

A horse has gone viral on social media for his funny side-eye and dance moves.

Meet Twinkle — a 17-year-old horse from Eastlothian, Scotland, whose owner now has over 500,000 TikTok followers.

Equestrian Eirinn Reid, 22, acquired Twinkle seven years ago.

He was her first horse, she told Fox News Digital.

"Twinkle has such a unique personality, full of fun and real character," she said.

The pair have gone viral on TikTok for their take on popular dances and trends — with one of their videos getting over 31 million views and 5.1 million likes at the time of this report.

Twinkle is known for his side-eye and crooked head, which has earned the pair hundreds of thousands of followers.

Reid said Twinkle’s personality is one-of-a-kind.

"We’ve never met any other horse like him, and I doubt we will ever find another like him," she said.

The equestrian said Twinkle often forgets he’s a horse and would rather do "human-like" things every day.

"Twinkle’s the type that forgets he’s a pony and would rather spend the day being in human company than doing horse things," she said.

Reid said her reaction to going viral on social media was shock — and rendered her speechless.

"I couldn’t believe the people who shared, commented, liked, followed, etc.," she said.

"The support was so overwhelming — being contacted by celebrities, big creators and media platforms."

The 22-year-old said having Twinkle has been life-changing.

"He’s changed me as a person to view things in life differently and grow [in my] confidence," she said.

Reid called Twinkle her best friend, noting he always puts a smile on her face.

"I wouldn’t change it for the world," she said.

"Even on the darkest days, seeing him and his antics just puts a smile on my face."