Utah toddler, age 2, rides horses as family claims she’s a ‘horse whisperer’ with a special touch

Mayzee Evans, age 2, spends over 10 hours with family horses each weekend

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Mayzee Evans is a two-year-old from Utah who loves horses. She has been spending hours each week with the animals at her family's barn since she was three months old. Her mother said she is "tender" and shares a special bond with the animals.

A two-year-old has found her passion in life at a very young age after taking a liking to the horses at her family’s barn. 

Mayzee Evans has been around horses for nearly all of her two years of life after spending time with her family at its barn in Utah. 

The child loves to brush the horses, clean up after them and even ride the animals, according to mom Brynlee Evans.

Evans, 28, said the connection her daughter has with the animals began at a young age, when the mom would read books to the little girl about horses.

"As a baby, I bought her horse books, and she would just sit and look at them," Evans recalled to SWNS. 

Mayzee Evans riding a horse

Mayzee Evans rides horses by herself and likes to help clean up around the family barn, her mother said.  (SWNS)

The mom of three said one of her young daughter's first words was "horse" — and she’s spent about 10 hours a week with the animals since she was three months old.

"Animals can sense who you are, and I think by her being an old soul they would know she’s safe."

"She [Mayzee] hangs out at the barn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day on weekends to brush the horses, wash them and help out," the toddler’s mom noted to SWNS. 

Evans reportedly has a "no-fear" personality that has allowed her to try somewhat difficult skills at a young age.

Mayzee Evans and horse

Mayzee Evans, 2, with a horse from her family's barn in Utah.  (SWNS)

Taking things to the next level, Mayzee Evans can even ride horses on her own.

"Mayzee rides the horses every weekend," her mom told SWNS. 

In the video shared by Evans, Mayzee Evans can be seen riding horses all by herself, helping to pull the horses into their stall and even carrying a saddle.

Mayzee Evans is often called the "horse whisperer" by those close to the family — with her mom telling Fox News Digital that the girl is "tender" to the animals.

"She has such a tender love for each horse at the barn, and I love seeing how much they love her back," she said.

Mayzee Evans petting a horse

Evans' mom said the toddler is tender toward the animals — which is why she believes the horses trust her.  (SWNS)

"Animals can sense who you are, and I think by her being an old soul they would know she’s safe," Evans told SWNS.

It’s safe to say Mayzee Evans has found her first love. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 