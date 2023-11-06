Utah toddler, age 2, rides horses as family claims she’s a ‘horse whisperer’ with a special touch

A two-year-old has found her passion in life at a very young age after taking a liking to the horses at her family’s barn.

Mayzee Evans has been around horses for nearly all of her two years of life after spending time with her family at its barn in Utah.

The child loves to brush the horses, clean up after them and even ride the animals, according to mom Brynlee Evans.

UTAH HORSE RETURNS HOME TO OWNER AFTER 8 YEARS OF RUNNING WITH WILD MUSTANGS: ‘IT’S A MIRACLE'

Evans, 28, said the connection her daughter has with the animals began at a young age, when the mom would read books to the little girl about horses.

"As a baby, I bought her horse books, and she would just sit and look at them," Evans recalled to SWNS.

The mom of three said one of her young daughter's first words was "horse" — and she’s spent about 10 hours a week with the animals since she was three months old.

"Animals can sense who you are, and I think by her being an old soul they would know she’s safe."

"She [Mayzee] hangs out at the barn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day on weekends to brush the horses, wash them and help out," the toddler’s mom noted to SWNS.

VETERANS STRUGGLING WITH PTSD FIND HOPE AND HEALING BY WORKING WITH HORSES

Evans reportedly has a "no-fear" personality that has allowed her to try somewhat difficult skills at a young age.

Taking things to the next level, Mayzee Evans can even ride horses on her own.

"Mayzee rides the horses every weekend," her mom told SWNS.

In the video shared by Evans, Mayzee Evans can be seen riding horses all by herself, helping to pull the horses into their stall and even carrying a saddle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Mayzee Evans is often called the "horse whisperer" by those close to the family — with her mom telling Fox News Digital that the girl is "tender" to the animals.

"She has such a tender love for each horse at the barn, and I love seeing how much they love her back," she said.

"Animals can sense who you are, and I think by her being an old soul they would know she’s safe," Evans told SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s safe to say Mayzee Evans has found her first love.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.