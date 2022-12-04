Top toys for kids this Christmas include some 'magic' and a surprise plush toy

Christmas is now three weeks away — which means parents, family, friends and neighbors have to get moving on gifts and surprises for loved ones this year if they haven't yet begun.

With just 21 shopping days left before Christmas, "some of the hottest toys of the year are already flying off the shelves," noted the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morninig.

Ali Mierzejewski of The Toy Insider joined the program to share some of the top toys of 2022 to share some "holiday magic" for this season.

The "magic" refers specifically to the first toy she mentioned, which is apparently "the toy" this year for children.

The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball with an interactive 8-inch pink plush toy includes over 80 sounds and reactions.

"It's going to fill up with fog and make all kinds of sounds. Kids can move the wand so that they know that it's getting ready," said Mierzejewski on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

And then, when she removed the "misting crystal ball," the plush toy rose up from inside the toy — eliciting a convincing round of "ahhs" from the co-hosts.

"You can do [this] over and over again," she added.

Mierzejewski also mentioned another idea for gift-giving.

It's called Story Time Chess — and it can "teach kids as young as three how to play chess without making it scary."

She added, "It's very approachable."

Through the story and play, kids learn the basics of the game — and the package comes complete with a chess board as well when they're ready to play the game.

"Kids love chess — it's a mind game," the co-hosts noted.

Next up: The Barbie Dream House, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

"Barbie's been a real-estate star for 60 years," said Mierzejewski. "Really, really fun for kids."

She also shared details about the Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset, which comes with accessories and realistic sounds.

Check out these and other engaging ideas by watching the video at the top of this article.

