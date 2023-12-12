Experts offer tips for holiday hairstyles and achieving a flawless finish to your mane

The holiday season is not just a time for merry gatherings and festive cheer; it's also an occasion to flaunt dazzling hairstyles that complement the celebratory spirit.

As we gear up for joyous events and gatherings this season, mastering the art of the perfect holiday hairstyle becomes essential.

To offer insight into achieving flawless looks, hairstyling experts and professionals share their top tips and trends for creating stunning hairdos that capture the essence of the season.

1. Accessorize for elegance

Renowned hairstylists say that incorporating accessories can instantly elevate any hairstyle.

Glittering hairpins, embellished headbands or velvet ribbons add a touch of glamour to simple holiday updos or flowing waves.

Celebrity hairstylists recommend experimenting with statement accessories that complement festive outfits while adding a spark of personality to the look. Though, you'll want to avoid overdoing it. To maintain a clean, well put-together look, be sure to incorporate one or the other.

It's rare a headband and holiday bow will look great in one style, so be cautious of how much you're doing.

2. Embrace effortless elegance

Experts emphasize the allure of undone, textured hairstyles that exude relaxed elegance. Effortless waves or loosely braided styles evoke a sense of casual chicness, perfect for both formal events and cozy gatherings with loved ones.

"I'm loving a bouncy blowout with a Dyson these days," Nicole Fazio, a professional stylist in Miami, Florida, told Fox News Digital.

Additionally, a slicked back bun with a claw clip while in a turtleneck or high neck dress can be the perfect hairstyle to complete an overall look. Don't be afraid to experiment with gels and creams over the holidays, as they're an easy way to add elegance and style when you're in a rush.

Furthermore, leverage your bangs if you have them and if you don't, be brave enough to cut into them if you're ready for a change. Bangs easily spice up a look and add volume, texture and something unique to the face.

A messy bun with a clean bang is a very easy style to accompany a holiday outfit.

3. Experiment with updos

For those seeking a more glamorous look, hairstylists advocate for chic twists on classic hairstyles. A sleek low bun with a modern twist, braided updos or slicked ponytails accented with metallic hair ties and clips are among the favored choices this season. These styles exude sophistication while offering versatility for various occasions.

Use the holidays and the parties ahead as an excuse to experiment with styles you've been dying to try. Additionally, treat yourself to new products that can assist in the looks you're hoping to achieve. Rarely is it possible to successfully arrange a styled look without any products.

There are various creams available to aid in the slicked back look. You can find them at most drug and beauty stores. Read the bottles and labels to ensure you're choosing the right one for your hair type. Additionally, don't shy away from men's hair gel and cream products as they're often more durable than some women's.

4. Prioritize hair care

Amid the styling, experts emphasize the significance of hair care. With the winter weather's harsh effects, maintaining hair health is crucial.

While you'll want to incorporate products into your hair routine that are good for your scalp and tress, you'll also want to be conscious of everyday to-dos that will assist in hair growth and hydration. Make sure you're consuming plenty of water, taking vitamins if you experience deficiencies and avoiding shampooing too often.

Deficencies in biotin and vitamin B12 have been linked to hair loss. Once you've consulted a doctor, take supplements that will benefit the growth and look of hair overall.

Additionally, if you shampoo too often, your hair will produce excess oils, making it look greasy.

"You should wash your hair at least twice per week and always lather twice, then condition," Elaina Giarrizzo, owner of Hair by Elaina in Cleveland, Ohio, told Fox News Digital. "The first wash removes product and buildup, and the second cleanses your scalp, which is important for healthy hair growth."

5. Use moisturizing and protecting products

The winter months, especially if you live in cold weather areas, will be harsh on your hair. Make sure you're using moisturizing shampoos and conditioners to avoid a brittle, broken mane and to promote the look of healthy, sleek hair.

Giarrizzo recommends using hydrating hair masks, oils and conditioning treatments to combat dryness and frizz, ensuring hair looks luscious throughout the holiday festivities.

"For hair oil, I love Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil," Fazio said.

Avoid going outside with wet hair, too. Not only is this a sure-fire way to make you sick, but it's terrible for your hair, and it will dry in a funky way. The hair may also freeze and can result in extremely damaging breakage.

And for protecting, you'll want to shield your hair from heat as you style repeatedly with various irons over the holidays.

"My favorite heat protector is In Common Magic Myst, and it's also an all-in-one spray," Giarrizzo said.

"I love Magic Myst, and I also love Unite 7 Seconds Detangler, which is also an all-in-one," Fazio added.

6. Consult with professionals

Seeking advice from hairstyling professionals is highly recommended for achieving impeccable holiday looks. Many salons offer consultations or appointments to discuss personalized hairstyles that could suit individual preferences and hair types and facial structure. This allows for tailored suggestions and expert guidance in choosing the ideal holiday hairstyle.

Additionally, treat yourself to a blow out during the holidays. Watch as the stylists brushes your hair and pulls the blow-dryer through it. By doing so, you can learn a new trick or two for blowing out your own hair at home. Ask your stylist questions about the products used to maintain volume, set your blow out or curls and how to keep it looking fresh for days.

From chic simplicity to glamorous sophistication, the tips and trends offered by experts can serve as a guide to effortlessly master the art of holiday hairstyling, ensuring a memorable and stylish celebration for all.