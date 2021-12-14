10 gifts for newlyweds or longtime couples that will arrive before Christmas

Finding a holiday gift for one person can be hard. Finding a holiday gift for two people can seem almost impossible.

Not to worry – we’ve put together a list of products that are sure to impress couples. From kitchen-savvy cookware to cozy items that’ll keep them warm, here are some gift ideas you’ll want to consider before it’s too late.

GIFTS TO GET FOR PEOPLE THAT ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO SHOP FOR

Aura Mason Luxe Smart Frame

Price: $249

Sharing memories becomes easy with Aura’s digital smart frames. The Mason Luxe is a 9.7-inch 2K frame that lets you upload photos and 30-second videos from your mobile devices, so couples can display them at their next family gathering. While the upfront cost is a bit more than you’d spend on a traditional photo frame, Aura provides unlimited cloud storage free of charge. Even better, big-box retailers have put the Aura Mason Luxe Smart Frame on sale for the holidays, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Target.

Liquor.com Cocktail Kit

Price: $99

The holidays are a great time to sample new drinks. Liquor.com’s new Cocktail Kit will help your favorite couple do just that with this seven-piece set. It comes with a stainless steel shaking tin, strainer, jigger, bar spoon, mixing glass and a square ice cube tray – all of which are made from recognizable drinkware brands like Koriko, Yarai and CoCo.

TOY DEALS 2021 FOR EVERY KID ON YOUR LIST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Date Box Club

Price: Starts at $41.95

Enjoying a date night in has become easier with the Date Box Club. This romantic subscription service can be ordered once for $41.95 or for three, six or 12 dates that’ll be shipped out on a monthly basis. Each box contains a small snack and activity that’ll take stressful guesswork out of anybody’s date night plans. If that’s not enough, the Date Box Club has a list of free date ideas on its website.

Instant Pot Pro Plus

Price: $169.99

Make cooking easier with the Instant Pot Pro Plus, the latest multi-cooker appliance from Instant Brands. This electric pressure cooker works with the company’s smart app – Instant Brands Connect, which gives customers access to more than 1,500 recipes and cooking tips. The app also provides user control over the Instant Pot from a distance, including delayed start and mobile monitoring.

10 PET GIFTS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

LoveCube

Price: $59

Love letters and scrapbooks are great, but they’re even better when they’re combined. That’s what you get with the LoveCube, a personalized memento where you can include heartfelt sayings and photos of your favorite couple.

LilySilk Matching Pajamas: 22 Momme Chic and 22 Momme Unique

Price: $289 to $295 each

It wouldn’t be the holidays if there wasn’t a set of matching PJs. If ugly sweater patterns or footy pajamas aren’t going to make the cut, then maybe LilySilk’s highly sought-after trimmed pajamas will be enough to please the pickiest fashion fans. The brand is beloved by celebs, including Meghan Trainor, Nina Dobrev and Gwyneth Paltrow. The 22 Momme Chic (women’s) and 22 Momme Unique (men’s) are available in the colors jade and claret.

BEST BEAUTY BUYS UNDER $70 FROM ULTA AND MORE

Electric fireplaces that you can grab at Lowe’s

Price: Starts at $59

Whether your favorite couple moved into an apartment or house that’s fireplace-free, you can make sure they stay cozy this winter with an electric option. Lowe’s has an assortment of electric fireplaces that you can grab during your next visit. The home improvement retailers carry a number of big and small fireplaces from Ameriwood Home, Hastings Home, HearthPro and more.

Philips Hue Starter Kit White and Color Ambiance

Price: $199.99

Mood lighting can be taken to the next level with Philips Hue. The smart light company’s "White and Color Ambiance" starter kit can work with a voice assistant or smartphone, and the bulbs can turn into any shade you can imagine. The bulbs can also be synced with music, so future parties will be extra fun.

​TIKTOK MADE YOU BUY IT: A SELECTION OF VIRAL, GIFTY FINDS

Zadro Towel Warmer

Price: $159.99

Cold towels and robes are a thing of the past with Sedro’s line of towel warmers. The company makes towel warmers that keep bathroom linens warm for 15, 30, 45 and 60-minute intervals. Zadro says its towel warmers can even keep throw blankets toasty. The standard towel warmer costs $159.99, but there’s also an aromatherapy towel warmer that costs $169.99 and a countertop towel warmer that costs $139.99.

Cash

Price: TBD

If supply chain disruptions and shortages have messed with your holiday gift plans, you can always give the gift of cash. Whether it’s in gift card form or in a digital bank transfer, you can give your favorite couple money for a honeymoon or home down payment fund or a memorable experience like cooking classes or pet adoption.