Gifts to get for people that are impossible to shop for

Gift giving shouldn’t be so hard.

Everyone knows at least one person, whether it’s a relative or close friend, who is just impossible to buy gifts for. Whether it’s because they already have a lot of stuff, have weird hobbies or are a dad, it can be really difficult to cross this person off of the gift-buying to-do list.

Fortunately, here’s a list of ideas for gifts that almost anybody can appreciate.

Meals

Even the people with eclectic tastes have to eat. There are several services that allow customers to buy meal preparation kits, which include all the ingredients needed to make a complete meal. There a many options, so it should be possible to find a meal preparation kit that anyone will enjoy. They can also be purchased for any amount of people, so this is a great option for single people, couples or families.

Of course, some people don’t like to cook, most restaurants offer gifts cards.

Home Chef, HelloFresh, and Blue Apron offer meal prep kits.

Getaways

While traveling isn’t for everyone, most people could use a vacation. Airlines offer gift cards for people that like to travel, while local attractions offer prepaid options. Whether it’s a full-fledged trip or just a night out, almost everyone likes getting out of the house for some reason.

Streaming Services

Of course, there are people who really just don’t like going out. For them, the best bet is probably getting them a subscription to a streaming service. Don’t worry, even if the person on your list already has multiple streaming services, there are so many out there these days that there’s at least one that interests them that they don’t already have.

Or, just pay for their Netflix or Disney+ subscription for a year.

Garden Box

Some people don’t like watching TV and prefer to spend time outside. Fortunately, there are options for them too. There are a variety of gardening subscription services available to be gifted. These companies offer packages that can include a different type of seed each month, pots and anything else needed to make plants grow all throughout the year.

My Garden Box offers monthly garden box subscriptions.

Pet portraits

Over the past two years, a lot of people have adopted new pets. If you know someone like this, try getting them a portrait of their beloved animal. There are a variety of options, ranging from serious portraits to ones that will create a hilarious image based on the pet.

Crown and Paw offers custom pet portraits.

Cheese of the month club

Lastly, a lot of people like cheese. It may be 2021, but cheese of the month clubs still exist.