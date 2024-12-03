8 unique gifts for the coffee lover this holiday season

Find the perfect gift for the coffee lover on your list. Whether it's espresso or pour-overs, this curated selection of coffee-centric picks will surely be a hit with coffee lovers.

Here are eight unique gift ideas for coffee lovers this holiday season:

Original price: $19.99

How To Make The Best Coffee At Home is the ultimate coffee lover's book. It has everything you need to know to make consistently excellent coffee at home. The book offers suggestions on what equipment to buy and what not to buy. It explains how to grind coffee, the basics of brewing with major equipment, and how to identify coffee drinks, from the cortado to latte to a perfect espresso.

Treat the coffee lover on your list to this expertly curated tasting experience. Award-winning roasters produce specialty coffees and luxurious hand-crafted chocolates for an ideal holiday tasting experience.

This 16-oz stainless steel travel mug has a ceramic coating designed to amplify the senses and fit travel needs. It can hold heat for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. It includes a snap-in splash guard and a slim width. You can buy this mug at Blue Bottle Coffee for $32.

Original price: $164.99

An espresso machine can offer a richer, creamier coffee experience than a coffee maker, giving you more control over brewing. This Casabrew machine on Amazon is perfect for beginners. This machine gets high reviews for the espresso quality, ease of use, and value for the coffee maker's money. For coffee lovers looking to upgrade to a next-level espresso machine, this Barista Touch Impress from Breville, priced at $1,199.95, delivers professional-level coffee every time.

This infographic print has all the coffee facts. The print comes framed and would make a beautiful addition to any coffee bar. This elegant print from Amy Franke, available for $69 at Urban Outfitters, is fun and a great addition to your space.

Original price: $45.99

This electric milk frother on Amazon is a real game changer when making lattes at home. Use it to warm milk or froth it to coffee house standards, transforming your coffee into a cappuccino. Or, if you prefer a hand-held whisk, try the Keurig SimpleCafé Essentials frother, which is $14.98 at Walmart. It froths milk and non-dairy milks to prepare signature coffee beverages.​

The long, tapered spout of the Cuisinart Digital Kettle from Amazon pours smoother than regular kettles, making it easier to brew coffee and tea. The added control is perfect for evenly saturating coffee grounds and tea leaves, leading to richer flavors and more consistent results. This kettle stands out for its easy one-touch controls and 30-minute keep-warm option. Or you can try this smaller Willow Kitchen gooseneck digital kettle, on sale for $47.99 at Macy's.

This Bialetti Moka Dolce & Gabbana three-cup espresso maker and cups in Blu Mediterraneo from Macy's is a beautiful set that will become a centerpiece to any coffee routine. This exquisite gift set includes a 3-cup Moka Express Blu Mediterraneo pot and elegant serving accessories. If you are after more muted elegance, try these Propel Espresso Cups by Kruve, which are $39.99 for two on Amazon. These glasses are double-walled and designed to improve every coffee cup experience.