Cook like Gordon Ramsay: All HexClad pots and pans are currently on sale, up to 41% off

Elevate your cookware and start cooking like the professionals

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Take your cooking to the next level. 

Take your cooking to the next level.  (iStock )

If you've ever dreamed of cooking like a world-renowned chef, now is your chance to bring a touch of Gordon Ramsay's culinary magic into your own kitchen!

Known for his fiery passion and impeccable standards, Ramsay has partnered with HexClad to create a beautiful, durable line of cookware. The collection features hybrid pans made from a combination of stainless steel and nonstick technology. The brand's patented laser-etched hexagon design ensures even heat distribution, allowing you to sear, sauté, and simmer with precision and ease.

Whether you're a seasoned home cook or just starting your culinary journey, these pots and pans promise to elevate your cooking experience with their unique design. And the best part? All HexClad cookware is currently on sale, with discounts of up to 41% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen.

Individual pots and pans

Cookware sets

Knives

Hybrid fry pan 10": on sale for $119

Original price: $149

A pan you'll want to use every day. 

A pan you'll want to use every day.  (HexClad)

Sure to be your new daily pan, the 10-inch hybrid frying pan is perfect for searing meat, sautéing veggies or creating homemade sauces. The stainless-steel and nonstick hybrid pan is easy to use. Both professional and beginner home chefs will love to have this pan in their cupboards.

7QT hybrid deep sauté pan with lid: on sale for $183

Original price: $229

Fry anything in this durable pan. 

Fry anything in this durable pan.  (HexClad)

A sauté pan with a lid included helps you pan-fry chicken, beef, bacon, veggies and any other foods you want to turn into a delicious dish. A must-have pan for daily cooking, home chefs can use this pan on the stovetop and in the oven, up to 500 degrees.

Hybrid stock pot with lid: on sale for $159

Original price: $199

Ideal for making soups and stocks. 

Ideal for making soups and stocks.  (HexClad)

For soups, stews, chowders and boils, a hybrid stock pot comes in handy. His versatile pot has the same tri-ply construction, helping it heat up quickly and evenly, cooking your food perfectly every time.

12" hybrid wok with lid: on sale for $135

Original price: $169

Make delicious one-pan meals. 

Make delicious one-pan meals.  (HexClad)

The HexClad 12-inch wok has a lid included. Ideal for stir-frys, you can prepare a whole meal in just this pan. Woks helps you steam, fry and even bake.

Hybrid pots and pans 12-piece set: on sale for $599.99

Original price: $999

This beginner set is great for home chefs. 

This beginner set is great for home chefs.  (HexClad)

A new set of cookware with all the basic pots and pans is a home chef’s dream. This 12-piece pots and pans set includes three different sized frying pans and three pot sizes, all of which have lids included.

Hybrid pot 6-piece set with lids: on sale for $379.99

Original price: $467

Just looking for some pots? This six-piece set will do. 

Just looking for some pots? This six-piece set will do.  (HexClad)

This six-piece pot set comes with three different sized pots and lids for all of them. They’re all the classic hybrid stainless steel and nonstick that make Gordon Ramsay’s pans so sought after. The whole set is oven and stovetop safe, so you’ll find yourself cooking with these pots constantly.

Sleigh the kitchen kit: on sale for $1,399

Original price: $2,274

You get pots, pans, knives and much more in this set. 

You get pots, pans, knives and much more in this set.  (HexClad)

You can get almost every pan the HexClad collection offers when you get the Sleigh the kitchen kit. The kit is currently almost $900 off, and includes the 12-piece pan set, a six-piece Damascus knife set and everything else included in the Holidays essential set, plus a pepper grinder.

Damascus steel cleaver: on sale for $119

Original price: $149

Cut through anything with this cleaver. 

Cut through anything with this cleaver.  (HexClad)

This gorgeous HexClad cleaver is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel. It’s razor-sharp, perfectly balanced and has a beautiful, rare forest green Pakkawood handle that’s comfortable to hold while chopping everything from meat to vegetables.

Damascus steel serrated bread knife: on sale for $79

Original price: $99

The sharpest bread knife you'll ever use. 

The sharpest bread knife you'll ever use.  (HexClad)

Cut perfectly even slices of bread with this serrated bread knife, made from the same Damascus steel as the HexClad cleaver. It’s also an ideal knife for cutting cakes.

Damascus steel boning and fillet knife: on sale for $55

Original price: $69

A razor-sharp knife perfect for slicing meat, fish and more. 

A razor-sharp knife perfect for slicing meat, fish and more.  (HexClad)

One of the sharpest knives you’ll ever own is this Damascus steel boning knife. It’s incredibly sharp, so you can cut through meat, poultry and fish with ease. The blade makes clean cuts and the Pakkawood handle helps the knife feel solid when you’re cutting.

