Get ready for fall potlucks with these cooking and party essentials

One of the best parts of fall is a delicious meal with your friends and family on a cool fall night. If you're planning to host one or are just bringing a dish to an event, there are a few key kitchen tools you'll need.

A durable casserole dish is at the top of the list, perfect for baked pastas or roasted veggies. And to keep those slow-cooked chili and tender pulled pork warm, a crockpot is your best friend. You also need party accessories if you’re hosting, so don’t forget the folding table that’ll hold a variety of dishes, while tablecloths will add a touch of class to your presentation.

Whether you’re hosting or attending, presenting the food you’re making in a beautiful casserole dish is half the fun of the party. You can find casserole dishes you’ll want to show off to everyone at LeCruset. These dishes come in beautiful colors and are made from gorgeous stoneware. Amazon also has floral casserole dish sets with two different sized dishes.

Plenty of dishes can be cooked in your slow cooker ahead of time. Plus, slow cookers can be brought to any potluck and plugged in so the food stays warm during the entire party. Amazon sells the reliable Crockpot brand of slow cooker, or you can get a red Hamilton Beach slow cooker from Walmart.

Chafing dishes can be set up over a small fuel which keeps food warm during the potluck. The pans can also be easily discarded once the party is over, making for an easy cleanup. Amazon sells a pack of six chafing dishes and fuel cans.

An alternative to chafing dishes is an electric warming mat. Simply plug in the mat and put your food dishes on top and your food will stay warm while guests arrive and mingle. You can get a warming mat with three settings from Amazon.

An extra folding table to put food on is helpful during a potluck. These tables easily fold up for easy storage. You can get a six-foot white folding table on Amazon, or you can get a black folding table from Lowe's.

Reusable tablecloths help keep your table clean and look a lot nicer than a plain folding table. You can buy fitted tablecloths from Amazon in various colors to style your party to your personality.

If you want your tablecloth to stretch all the way down the legs of your table, so it looks more elegant, you can get a stretchy tablecloth from Walmart that will easily cover a six-foot table.

The last thing you want is your dish spilling on the way to the potluck. To prevent the worst, a casserole carrier can help. Amazon has a two-tiered casserole carrier that’s insulated, so your food stays hot (or cold). Walmart has a single-tiered casserole carrier with added pockets for extra storage.