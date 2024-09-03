Prepare for soup season with these 9 kitchen finds

Nothing screams fall like a hot, steaming bowl of homemade soup. As soon as the leaves start to change and everything around smells like crisp cool air and apple pie, soups of all kinds are delicious options for lunch or dinner.

Creating irresistible homemade soup isn't just an act of cooking — it's an act of love that everyone in your family will appreciate. To do it right, there are a few key kitchen gadgets and utensils you might want to have on hand. From a robust stockpot that evenly simmers your blend of ingredients, to a powerful immersion blender that can purée to perfection, each tool plays a pivotal role in crafting the ultimate bowl of soup.

In preparation for soup season, this list provides everything you need to elevate your soup-making game, ensuring you're fully equipped to tackle any recipe that comes your way.

When you’re making smaller batches of soup, a Dutch oven is the ideal cooking option. It’s a versatile piece of cooking equipment that you can use for soup, sauces and roasting.

There are a variety of Dutch oven options, including incredibly durable, not to mention beautiful Dutch Ovens from Le Creuset. You can also find cast iron Dutch Ovens from Lodge via Amazon.

A stock pot is the quintessential pot used for making soup. It’s tall, so no matter how many people you’re cooking for, a stock pot can hold all your ingredients. You can get a 16-quart stainless steel stock pot for under $70 on Amazon. If you want one that’ll last a lifetime, Le Creuset has dozens of unique colored stock pots.

Bisques and other blended soups require a blender or immersion blender to get the taste and texture you’re looking for. Immersion blenders have the advantage because you don’t have to transfer your entire soup to a blender. An immersion blender is a hand-held blender you hold right in your soup pot, and it seamlessly blends all your ingredients together.

You can choose from a Cuisinart immersion blender with two speeds or get a Kitchen Aid blender from Amazon.

When your soup is ready, you need the right bowls to serve it in! Soup bowls have the distinction of being deeper than other bowls, so they’re better for serving soups and chowders. Wayfair has a set of six soup crocks that are made to look like beautiful pottery.

Le Creuset also has soup bowls that can match your stock pot or Dutch oven. If you’re looking for something more basic and affordable, Amazon has soup and ramen bowls in bold, bright colors.

Soups like French onion soup need to be finished in the oven, so the cheese on top can melt, and the way you do that is with the help of a ramekin. These oven-safe dishes act like soup bowls but can withstand higher heat.

Amazon has a set of six ramekins for under $20. Le Creuset also has a set of four ramekins made from durable stoneware and in classic Le Creuset colors.

Maneuvering hot soup bowls from the counter to the table can be a pain, but bowl holders can help. They’re cloth holders that go around the bottom of the bowl and make it safe to touch. You can get an adorable set of mushroom bowl holders from Amazon or Walmart also has a set of bowl holders with different fruits on them.

The only easy way to get the soup into the bowl is with a ladle. Ladles are simple, affordable kitchen tools you can find just about anywhere. Amazon has a basic stainless steel ladle while Le Creuset has a silicone ladle in different colors.

Soup spoons are wider than regular spoons, making it easier to eat soup. You can use basic silverware soup spoons, ramen and miso spoons or wood soup spoons, depending on the style you prefer.

A chef’s knife helps you prep all the ingredients you need for your soup. Henckels is a popular budget-friendly brand that’s still razor sharp. Misen is a close second, with fun color options and a long-lasting finish.