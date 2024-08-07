Harley-Davidson gets 'woke' pushback from Sturgis bikers, plus more top stories

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
REVVED UP – Harley-Davidson is facing a Bud Light-level backlash at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, the world's largest gathering of bikers, over concerns that the company has gone "woke." Continue reading...
INTERNET DIVIDED – Teachers on social media are revealing a "new" version of the "Alphabet Song" that alters the grouping of letters. Users on TikTok and Instagram appear to be divided on the change. Continue reading...
'UNICORN FISH' – A Pennsylvania angler caught a "beautiful fish" rarely seen in Lake Erie. The catch weighed 10.4 pounds and stretched 20 inches in length. Continue reading...
BACK-TO-SCHOOL STEALS – The GAP, Old Navy, and Athleta are running a back-to-school sale on kid's clothing, backpacks, shoes and more. Continue reading…
RARE DISCOVERY – Scientists have uncovered bone fragments from a human ancestor that lived around 700,000 years ago and was believed to be less than 3 feet tall. Continue reading...
TRAGEDY PROBE – Government agencies are investigating a bounce house mishap that killed a 5-year-old boy in Maryland. Continue reading...
BERRY GOOD – An overnight French toast recipe complete with a layer of berries may be one to try for your next breakfast dish. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion