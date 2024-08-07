Expand / Collapse search
Harley-Davidson gets 'woke' pushback from Sturgis bikers, plus more top stories

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Harley-Davidson thumb split

The Harley-Davidson Museum, left, opened in Milwaukee in 2008. A scene from celebrated 1969 movie, "Easy Rider," which helped cement Harley-Davidson's iconic affiliation with the American open road, is pictured on right. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

REVVED UP – Harley-Davidson is facing a Bud Light-level backlash at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, the world's largest gathering of bikers, over concerns that the company has gone "woke." Continue reading...

INTERNET DIVIDED – Teachers on social media are revealing a "new" version of the "Alphabet Song" that alters the grouping of letters. Users on TikTok and Instagram appear to be divided on the change. Continue reading...

'UNICORN FISH' – A Pennsylvania angler caught a "beautiful fish" rarely seen in Lake Erie. The catch weighed 10.4 pounds and stretched 20 inches in length. Continue reading...

Nemesis Sport Fishing Atlantic salmon Lake Erie, PA

Colton Alex was joined by Captain Joe Nemet with Nemesis Sport Fishing in Erie, Pennsylvania, when he reeled in the large fish.  (Nemesis Sport Fishing)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL STEALS – The GAP, Old Navy, and Athleta are running a back-to-school sale on kid's clothing, backpacks, shoes and more. Continue reading…

RARE DISCOVERY – Scientists have uncovered bone fragments from a human ancestor that lived around 700,000 years ago and was believed to be less than 3 feet tall. Continue reading...

TRAGEDY PROBE – Government agencies are investigating a bounce house mishap that killed a 5-year-old boy in Maryland. Continue reading...

BOUNCE HOUSE

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs canceled their games for the weekend after a child was killed when a bounce house went airborne Friday night. (Marie Ragano/TMX)

BERRY GOOD – An overnight French toast recipe complete with a layer of berries may be one to try for your next breakfast dish. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and grandpa

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

