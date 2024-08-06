Teachers spark debate for 'Alphabet Song' tune changes: 'Hits my ears wrong'

Social media users appear to be divided as educators are revealing online how they are altering the way in which they teach young students the "ABCs."

Different from the classic "Alphabet Song," the latest version is switched up by separating the letters into different groups and changing the ending to, "Now I will never forget, I know how to say the alphabet."

On TikTok, literacy advocate and Florida resident Jessica Farmer shared a video of herself singing the "new" song on her account, @Farmerlovesphonics.

Her video garnered more than 13,000 reactions.

Farmer, a Rainbow Phonics lead professional trainer, told Fox News Digital via email that she believes the updated version of the song will be beneficial for literacy development.

Farmer said there are certain aspects of the ABCs that could cause confusion.

"The traditional alphabet song has a few issues. When sung quickly, the letters 'LMNOP' tend to blend together, leading many young children to incorrectly believe 'elemenop' is a single letter. Additionally, the way ‘Y and Z’ is sung can sound like ‘Y N Z,’ which adds an extra, unintended letter to the song," she said.

Farmer said the revised version addresses and eliminates problems.

She added, "It’s worth noting that this version is not actually new; it has been around for decades but hasn't been as popular as the well-known alphabet song."

Many users on TikTok did not seem too fond of the change.

"As a dyslexic person this … this is a nightmare," one woman commented.

A parent wrote, "I am never teaching my kids that."

"Why do we have to mess with a good thing? This hits my ear wrong," another user said.

One woman said, "ELEMENOPEE FOREVERR."

Others came out in support of the change.

"I actually like this version so much better," commented one woman.

Another said, "I love this better, actually. I was so confused as a child [about] what we were saying at ‘LMNOP’ … English is my 2nd language too."

A Reel on Instagram that had over 230,000 likes drew attention to the confusion of "LMNOP" in the "original" song.

User @mindfulteacherrachel, whose bio notes she is a first-grade teacher, posted herself singing the "new" way, sharing the new groupings to help eliminate uncertainty. The Reel garnered more than 10 million views.

"It's true: they changed the alphabet song. But it's for a good reason," she captioned the video.

"LMNOP is the most lit part of the alphabet. Is nothing sacred[?]" one Instagram user commented on @mindfulteacherrachel's Reel.

Another woman said, "Oh I understand lol."

Farmer said she feels the song change is a step in the right direction for children's literacy.

"While the impact may not seem immediate, the goal is to make changes that will ultimately improve literacy rates across the country, starting in early childhood," she said.