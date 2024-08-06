What you can get at the GAP, Old Navy and Athleta kids back to school sale

The rush of the back-to-school shopping season is officially here. That’s right, that means it’s time to shop for school supplies, backpacks, clothes and about a hundred other things. The GAP has you covered when it comes to clothes, backpacks and sneakers for school-aged kids.

GAP is currently running their back-to-school sale, with many items ranging between 40% to 60% off! GAP brands include more than just GAP, as well. You can find kids' clothing and accessories at Old Navy and Athleta as well. You have until August 12th to take advantage of these sales, so we’ve lined up some of the most popular items your kids will love.

Original price: $59.95

A jean jacket from GAP is perfect for transitioning into fall when the days start to get cooler. Any kid will love a jean jacket and the style it provides. For added coolness and a unique touch, throw a few patches on the back. Old Navy, a GAP brand, also has jean jackets for just over $20.

Original price: $29.95

Spider-Man is arguably one of the coolest Marvel superheroes, so let your kiddo show off their favorite hero with this GAP Spider-Man shirt. It features Spider-Man in an action pose, with the signature GAP logo everyone loves.

Original price: $39.95

A classic vintage sweatshirt in your kid’s favorite color is the ideal addition to any outfit. You can choose from five different colors, including black, yellow, pink, blue and gray.

Kids who prefer designs rather than plain hoodies can find cameo sweatshirts at Old Navy, on sale for just $16.

Original price: $44.95

Every child will need a couple pairs of jeans for the year. You can get the original GAP straight jeans on sale for nearly 50%. Get them in slim, regular or husky fits. You can also get $15 jeans on sale from Old Navy, one of GAP's other brands.

Original price: $29.95

The 90s are back in style and nothing screams 90s like this wrap top for girls. It comes in six different colors and is made from a soft cotton material for added comfort throughout the school day.

Original price: $39.95

Do your kids have to wear a uniform to school? You can make getting dressed easy with this three-pack of uniform polos. They come in navy blue, but you can also get other neutral colors like white and black. When the weather gets colder, also prepare with these long-sleeve uniform shirts.

Old Navy also has uniform shorts on sale for just $10 and pants for just $12.

Original price: $79.95

Part windbreaker and part rain jacket, this Anorak jacket offers a unique style in classic colors. You can get about $31 off this yellow and blue jacket or pay a bit more for a maroon and navy style.

Original price: $54.95

Add to the 90s vibe with baggy cargo jeans. These girls' pants come in pink, blue and white. Certain colors are on sale more than others, making them a good choice for kids who want to balance style with comfort.

Original price: $44.95

It’s hard to find pants that are more comfortable than parachute pants. They’re light and airy and have a cool flower pattern on them. Plus, you’ll get $20 off each pair.

Original price: $49.95

Leggings can be used on their own as pants or under a dress, skirt or shorts, so buying a multipack just makes sense. You’ll get three different colors in this leggings pack, all made from organic cotton material.

If you're kids want more unique leggings, Old Navy is having a huge sale on leggings, with many girls leggings on sale for just $5.

Original price: $44.95

For the kids who refuse to wear jeans but who still want stylish pants, these joggers are perfect, and they’re not even $20. You can get them in simple black or in a flower pattern, as well as a handful of other bold colors and patterns.

Does your child prioritize comfort over all else? Athleta also has super soft joggers for girls, on sale for just under $30.

Original price: $44.95

No, your child doesn’t need to play a sport to wear one of these unique varsity sweatshirts. Choose from a black and military brown color combo, yellow and blue or white and blue. These sweatshirts are heavy enough for fall but won’t get too hot throughout the school day.

Original price: $59.95

Complete the vintage look with a GAP backpack made from recycled materials. Your kiddo will have plenty of pockets to keep all their school belongings in, as well as two mesh pockets on the side for water bottles and snacks. At just $23, this backpack is a steal. Another retro backpack option is this Pokémon backpack from Old Navy.

Original price: $29.95

From Minecraft to Star Wars to Mario Kart, there’s a graphic tee option for every kid, all just for $14 to $23 dollars (depending on the design you choose). Let your kid show off all their favorite games, movies and TV shows with these t-shirts.

Also, grab a few graphic long-sleeve shirts as well, perfect for gamer, pizza lovers and outdoor explorers.

Original price: $49.95

A rugby shirt is a warm, stylish shirt that comes in unique color options. They’re some of the most comfortable shirts around with their relaxed fit, making them ideal for dressing up or down.

Original price: $49.95

Don’t let the price of sneakers get you down — these colorblock sneakers are durable, easy to put on and cost just under $30 on sale. That’s nearly $21 in savings. With Velcro straps, any kid can easily slide these shoes on and off.

Original price: $95

When it gets cold, a fleece jacket from Athleta is the perfect way to stay warm while still looking cool. Made from recycled material, it's an affordable and sustainable jacket kids will appreciate.