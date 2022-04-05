Grandparents' creative food gift is one that gives all year long

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One group of adult siblings received the best Christmas gift from their parents - and it's the kind that will keep giving all year long.

"Mama's Recipe" is the best kind of food of the month club. It was presented by Linda Waechter to her daughters in the form of a pan of frozen lasagna on Christmas with a note.

"During the year of 2022 you will receive a Mama’s Recipe (cook’s choice) delivered to your door one time monthly by Papa's Food Truck," Waechter wrote on Facebook late last month.

The gift includes the container the food comes in.

Waechter's daughter, Leslie Means, listed on Facebook the food she's received so far from Waechter.

January - Lasagna with a Rachael Ray 9 x 12 Stoneware.

February - Potato Soup/Crackers (The soup came in a large glass container that has been reused to hold crackers/pasta.)

March - Coconut Cream Pie with a Pie Carrier (My sister claims I'll never use the carrier because I don't bake pies, but my friends will never know because I'll buy a pie and place it in the pie carrier - and boom. Homemade.)"

She told Fox News Digital, "Mom and Dad always give us special, thoughtful gifts. But this gift is my favorite so far."

Means said the older she gets, the more she realizes what's important.

"Bonus points that I'm able to see Mom and Dad each month when they deliver the 'meal,'" she said. "Mom also writes messages on the recipes, tips for how long to cook each piece, etc. It's her way of saying, 'I love you."'

Means told Fox News Digital that her mom used to have a cake-baking business, but during the farming crisis of the 1980s, she had to give it up in favor of a steady paycheck to save their family farm near Blue Hill, Nebraska. The farm is still in the family.

"Only recently did she tell me that, it's just how it was," Means said. "Mom and Dad worked hard and did what they could to keep food on the table and make ends meet. But gosh, I can't help but wonder about her cake business. I just know it would have been huge if she didn't have to worry about finances."

Waechter said she came up with the idea when she thought about her daughters' "astronomically busy lives." It was something they couldn't buy anywhere else, she told Fox News Digital.

"Plus, on the practical side, the Christmas budget could be spread over 12 months," she said.

