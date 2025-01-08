Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Girl Scouts to retire these cookie flavors after 2025

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Girl Scout cookie season began this week.

Girl Scout cookie season began this week. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'SWEET EXIT' – Girl Scout cookie season began this week, and with that came the news that two cookie varieties will not be sold after this year.

'ORIGINAL & BOLD' – Cracker Barrel has rolled out several new menu items for 2025, including Nashville hot chicken tenders.

FRIENDLIER SKIES – A social media user is sharing her in-flight experience that was different from viral "seat-squatting" tales.

seal angel opposite of seat squatter on flights

A flight passenger shared a story on social media about a "seat angel" who offered to switch seats so she and her husband could sit together. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

BUNDLE UP – Here are 10 picks to keep you warm and fit, all available during Amazon's Winter Sale. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Related Topics

Deals