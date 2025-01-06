Amazon's Winter Sale: Stay fit and warm this winter with these 10 finds

Don't let the winter freeze your fitness goals. Whether you prefer outdoor workouts with added layers or indoor sessions with a treadmill or bike, Amazon's Winter Sale, running until Jan. 12, offers these fitness solutions at unbeatable prices.

Here are 10 picks to help you keep your fitness up:

Original price: $39.99

Wear long johns under your workout gear to get outside in the winter. These are perfect for keeping you warm on a long hike or run.

Original price: $799

Bring your training inside with this NordicTrack treadmill. It is perfect for walking or running. It is Bluetooth-enabled and has a 300-pound user capacity. This treadmill also has SmartAdjust, which automatically adjusts the incline and speed based on your fitness level.

Original price: $229

When the weather gets too cold for outdoor aerobic exercise, this magnetic exercise bike is a great option. It is suitable for beginners and professionals. It has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and its sturdy construction provides a smooth ride. The resistance bar can be pressed to stop the flywheel immediately.

Original price: $299.99

Try the YOSUDA Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine to change up your winter routine. This rowing machine is made of thick steel and is designed to be durable, ensuring it can withstand intense workouts. It also features an LCD monitor and tablet holder and measures distance, time, calories burned, and stroke count.

Original price: $19.99

Keep your fingers warm with these lightweight, waterproof and windproof gloves. The gloves are designed to keep your hands warm and comfortable in winter. They are fleece-lined and have an adjustable windproof cuff.

Original price: $16.99

Keep your legs warm with a pair of FULLSOFT fleece-lined sweatpants. These sweatpants for women will give you the best protection whether you are participating in winter sports or simply lounging at home.

Original price: $79.99

The Sunny Mini Steppers are a great option for exercising at home. They take up minimal space and work out your core and glutes while burning fat. Add the removable resistance bands to enhance exercise for your chest, back, and shoulders, targeting the upper body.

Original price: $479.98

Try this premium-quality elliptical machine, which you can use in the comfort of your own home. This machine features an 18-inch stride and full-motion arm exercisers, offering a smooth and silent ride for maximum comfort. It provides 16 levels of quiet and smooth electromagnetic resistance for ample options for adjusting exercise intensity.

Original price: $53.99

These waterproof pants are perfect for winter hiking or skiing. The pants are waterproof, repelling water effectively and drying quickly. They fit comfortably and keep you warm.

Original price: $14.99

Get ready for colder weather with this HINDAWI winter hat, scarf and glove set. The set is made of soft-spun acrylic and features a skin-friendly fuzzy lining.