Amazon's Winter Sale: Stay fit and warm this winter with these 10 finds

Don't miss a workout because of cold weather with these picks

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Keep up with your winter fitness with these essentials.

Keep up with your winter fitness with these essentials. (iStock)

Don't let the winter freeze your fitness goals. Whether you prefer outdoor workouts with added layers or indoor sessions with a treadmill or bike, Amazon's Winter Sale, running until Jan. 12, offers these fitness solutions at unbeatable prices.

Sign up for a Prime membership to enjoy fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 10 picks to help you keep your fitness up:

Thermajohn underwear for men: on sale for $24.94

Original price: $39.99

Thermal wear is a great option for cold winter training.

Thermal wear is a great option for cold winter training. (Amazon)

Wear long johns under your workout gear to get outside in the winter. These are perfect for keeping you warm on a long hike or run. 

NordicTrack T Series: on sale for $679

Original price: $799

A treadmill will keep you training in the winter.

A treadmill will keep you training in the winter. (Amazon)

Bring your training inside with this NordicTrack treadmill.  It is perfect for walking or running. It is Bluetooth-enabled and has a 300-pound user capacity. This treadmill also has SmartAdjust, which automatically adjusts the incline and speed based on your fitness level.

Sperax exercise bike: on sale for $159.99

Original price: $229

Ride your bike inside with this machine.

Ride your bike inside with this machine. (Amazon)

When the weather gets too cold for outdoor aerobic exercise, this magnetic exercise bike is a great option. It is suitable for beginners and professionals. It has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and its sturdy construction provides a smooth ride. The resistance bar can be pressed to stop the flywheel immediately.  

Water Rowing Machine: on sale for $199.99

Original price: $299.99 

This rowing machine is great for any fitness level.

This rowing machine is great for any fitness level. (Amazon)

Try the YOSUDA Magnetic/Water Rowing Machine to change up your winter routine. This rowing machine is made of thick steel and is designed to be durable, ensuring it can withstand intense workouts. It also features an LCD monitor and tablet holder and measures distance, time, calories burned, and stroke count. 

Winter gloves for women: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $19.99

Keep your fingers protected with these gloves.

Keep your fingers protected with these gloves. (Amazon)

Keep your fingers warm with these lightweight, waterproof and windproof gloves. The gloves are designed to keep your hands warm and comfortable in winter. They are fleece-lined and have an adjustable windproof cuff. 

Fleece-lined sweatpants: on sale for $14.44 

Original price: $16.99

Keep your legs toasty in these joggers.

Keep your legs toasty in these joggers. (Amazon)

Keep your legs warm with a pair of FULLSOFT fleece-lined sweatpants. These sweatpants for women will give you the best protection whether you are participating in winter sports or simply lounging at home.

Sunny mini steppers: on sale for $41.98

Original price: $79.99

This mini stepper fits in small spaces.

This mini stepper fits in small spaces. (Amazon)

The Sunny Mini Steppers are a great option for exercising at home. They take up minimal space and work out your core and glutes while burning fat. Add the removable resistance bands to enhance exercise for your chest, back, and shoulders, targeting the upper body.

Sunny elliptical cross trainer: on sale for $239.98

Original price: $479.98

Try this top-of-the-line elliptical machine.

Try this top-of-the-line elliptical machine. (Amazon)

Try this premium-quality elliptical machine, which you can use in the comfort of your own home. This machine features an 18-inch stride and full-motion arm exercisers, offering a smooth and silent ride for maximum comfort. It provides 16 levels of quiet and smooth electromagnetic resistance for ample options for adjusting exercise intensity.  

Waterproof hiking pants: on sale for $43.99

Original price: $53.99

These pants are perfect for hiking in the snow.

These pants are perfect for hiking in the snow. (Amazon)

These waterproof pants are perfect for winter hiking or skiing.  The pants are waterproof, repelling water effectively and drying quickly. They fit comfortably and keep you warm.

Winter hat, scarf and gloves: on sale for $11.99

Original price: $14.99

This set is perfect for winter running.

This set is perfect for winter running. (Amazon)

Get ready for colder weather with this HINDAWI winter hat, scarf and glove set. The set is made of soft-spun acrylic and features a skin-friendly fuzzy lining.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

