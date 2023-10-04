Georgia is known for much more than just peaches

Georgia is filled with important history, stunning scenery and fun attractions.

There's something for everyone in Georgia, from the history buff to the film enthusiast.

There are tourist attractions throughout the state, although many can be found in Atlanta, Georgia's capital.

In addition to historic places like Andersonville and the home of Martin Luther King Jr., Georgia is also a popular location for filming movies and television shows, and there are studios around the state guests can visit.

Below is a list of must-see places on a trip to the southern state.

1. Centennial Olympic Park

Centennial Olympic Park is situated on 22 acres in Atlanta and serves as a tribute to the 1996 Olympic Games. Today, it is an entertainment district that brings together locals and tourists. In the center of the park is the Olympic Fountain Rings, a popular photo spot for visitors.

In the surrounding areas of the park are several different museums and grassy areas where you can enjoy a picnic lunch. While you're there, don't forget to ride the SkyView Ferris Wheel to get a breathtaking view of Georgia.

2. Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is located in Atlanta near Centennial Olympic Park. This aquarium is home to a variety of species, including penguins, alligators, manta rays, otters, lizards, whale sharks, beluga whales, stingrays and sea lions. You can purchase separate tickets to participate in an animal encounter with dolphins, penguins, sea lions, sea otters, belugas, sharks, rays and harbor seals.

The aquarium puts on shows for guests visiting the attraction, including dolphin and sea lion shows.

3. World of Coca-Cola

The World of Coca-Cola, located near Centennial Olympic Park is a place where guests can explore the making of Coca-Cola and flavors from around the world. The World of Coca-Cola was originally established in 1990 but has changed locations and has opened many new attractions since then.

Exhibits include Scent Discovery, Vault of the Secret Formula and the Taste It! exhibit, where guests can sip on Coca-Cola beverages from different countries.

4. Andersonville National Historic Site

Andersonville National Historic Site, officially known as Camp Sumter, was one of the largest Confederate military prisons during the Civil War. It was built in 1864 to hold 10,000 soldiers. A total of 45,000 soldiers were held there, and 13,000 died at the location.

Now, the site serves as a memorial to all American prisoners of war.

5. Village of Helen

The Bavarian-inspired village of Helen is filled with fun activities, shops and restaurants. Beyond roaming the town, other popular things to do while in Helen are tubing, hiking, zip ining and gold and gem mining.

6. Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park

Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta Jan. 15, 1929. The city has continued to pay tribute to him long after his death. In Atlanta, you can visit the house where King grew up and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he delivered his first sermon.

7. Rock City Gardens

There is no shortage of things to see at Rock City Gardens, about six miles from Chattanooga. At Rock City Gardens, you'll be surrounded by beautiful rock formations, plants and magnificent views at every corner.

8. Popular filming locations throughout Georgia

Georgia has become a hub for filming movies and TV shows over the years. You'll be surprised to discover how many of your favorite shows and movies have been filmed here.

"The Vampire Diaries" is just one example of a show that filmed a lot of its scenes in Georgia, more specifically, Covington. Fans of the show can visit the Mystic Grill restaurant and see several houses from the show, including the Lockwood Mansion and the Gilbert House. The famous Clock Tower and Whitmore College, actually called Oxford College, are other places to check out.

Much of "Stranger Things" was also filmed in Georgia. Another filming spot guests can visit is Bradley's Big Guy (now called Piggly Wiggly), where Eleven steals boxes of Eggos.

Many blockbuster films have also been filmed in Georgia. Many scenes in "The Last Song" were filmed in the state, some of them at the Georgia Aquarium. Many scenes from "The Hunger Games" movies were filmed throughout Georgia.

One of the most well-known spots is Atlanta Marriott Marquis, a spot used for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1." There are also scenes in "Avengers: Endgame," "Captain America Civil War" and "Remember the Titans" that were filmed in the Peach State.