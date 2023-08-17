Visiting Arkansas: See Little Rock and experience Hot Springs during your vacation

Arkansas is filled with hiking trails, museums and breathtaking scenery.

There is much to do throughout the entire state, so you are sure to find something that is interesting to you.

Relaxing in soothing hot springs, exploring a museum and even digging for diamonds are all activities you can enjoy in Arkansas.

Below is a travel guide of places you can visit that are located throughout Arkansas.

1. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is located in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The museum was founded by philanthropist Alice Walton and opened its doors Nov. 11, 2011.

There is something for everyone here, with an abundance of artwork and several outdoor hiking trails.

The architecture of this building alone is a sight to marvel over, featuring a bridge incorporated into the building's avant-garde designs.

After a long day of walking the trails and examining the artwork, you can enjoy a cup of coffee at the café that overlooks the beautiful outdoor scenery.

2. Crater of Diamonds State Park

If you head to Murfreesboro, Arkansas, you can do some diamond hunting.

The motto "finders keepers" surely applies here, as guest are allowed to keep any rock they find.

If you have your own digging tools, you can bring these to the park with you; but if you don't, you can rent equipment from the park.

At the visitors center, you can get an informational session before you start your dig. There have been more than 35,000 diamonds found since it became a park in 1972, according to the park's website.

Make sure you wear clothes and shoes you don't mind getting a little dirty. You can also enjoy the Diamond Springs water park to cool off after your diamond hunting adventure.

3. Thorncrown Chapel

Thorncrown Chapel is a marvelous sight to see. It stands 48 feet tall and was constructed with 425 windows and 6,000 square feet of glass, according to the chapel's website.

The chapel just outside Eureka Springs almost didn't become the popular place of worship that it is today.

Initially, Jim Reed had purchased the land where the chapel now stands with the intention of building his retirement home. Instead, he decided to build a glass chapel for people to visit and be able to enjoy the marvelous surrounding nature.

Architect E. Fay Jones designed the chapel, but before the project's completion, the money ran out. Reed prayed, and a woman from Illinois answered his prayers with a generous loan that allowed the chapel to be finished.

Today, it is a popular tourist attraction in the Natural State.

4. Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

If you have ever wanted to see big cats up close, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is the place to go.

Turpentine Creek's mission is "to provide lifetime refuge for abused and neglected ‘big cats’ with an emphasis on tigers, lions, leopards and cougars," according to the refuge's website.

That is exactly what Don Jackson and his family have done since the refuge started in 1978. They now take in big cats in need from all across the country.

5. Little Rock Central High School

Little Rock Central High School is a location filled with historical significance.

In 1957, a group of African American students enrolled at the formerly all-White high school after the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision in 1954, which declared segregation in schools unconstitutional.

While the school is fully operational today, you can still visit the site while in Little Rock, Arkansas.

There are tours available, but only of the outside grounds of the visitors center, which contains exhibits.

6. Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park is known for its hiking trails, camping spots and, of course, the hot springs.

While the outdoor springs do not offer bathing opportunities, there are two bathhouses you can take a relaxing soak in.

Bathhouse Row is a relaxing place to take a stroll and observe all eight of the bathhouses in town.

They were all constructed between 1892 and 1923.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of mineral rich thermal water, you can visit the Buckstaff or Quapaw bathhouses. Both of these offer a relaxing soak and calming spa treatment.

7. Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

If you want to add extra thrill to your vacation, you can check out Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, which is also located in Hot Springs.

The theme park features several thrill coasters and family friendly attractions, while the water park provides a great way to cool down after lots of time in the sun.

8. William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum

The William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock is a popular tourist attraction in the state.

The museum is filled with over 100,000 objects and art to explore, as well as over 78 million pages of official records.

The site also features a short film, a timeline highlighting key events during Clinton's eight-year presidency, and a gift shop.