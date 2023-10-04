Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Sea turtle with net around its neck is rescued by speedboat tour guide in heroic moment

Dramatic rescue took place off the coast of Phuket province, Thailand

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Ocean tour guide rescues sea turtle tangled in net Video

Ocean tour guide rescues sea turtle tangled in net

A speedboat tour guide in Phuket province, Thailand, recently rescued a sea turtle that was tangled in ghost net. The turtle was successfully set free and released back into the water.

A sea turtle was successfully rescued after it was spotted with a net caught around its body in the middle of the ocean. 

A speedboat tour guide spotted a sea turtle off the coast of Phuket province, Thailand, while out on the water.

The group of tourists was approaching a dock at the pier when they saw that the turtle was stuck, as Viral Press reported. 

The group stopped to help the sea turtle by using a knife to tear the net that had worked its way around the turtle’s body and flippers.

(SEE the dramatic video of the rescue at the top of this article.)

Sea turtle rescued

A sea turtle was spotted with a fishing net around its neck off the coast of Thailand. Members of a touring group stopped to help the trapped reptile.  (Viral Press)

In the video, the turtle can be seen after the rescue successfully flapping. 

Its helpers then released it back into the water.

Sea turtle rescue

A touring speedboat stopped to help the struggling sea turtle back to safety.  (Viral Press)

And the reptile can be seen swimming away successfully.

Sea turtle rescued

After the men successfully freed the turtle from the net, they set the sea creature back into the water.  (Viral Press)

The net, which is thought to be a ghost net, is typically a fishing net that has been lost at sea, according to Viral Press. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 