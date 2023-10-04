Sea turtle with net around its neck is rescued by speedboat tour guide in heroic moment

A sea turtle was successfully rescued after it was spotted with a net caught around its body in the middle of the ocean.

A speedboat tour guide spotted a sea turtle off the coast of Phuket province, Thailand, while out on the water.

The group of tourists was approaching a dock at the pier when they saw that the turtle was stuck, as Viral Press reported.

The group stopped to help the sea turtle by using a knife to tear the net that had worked its way around the turtle’s body and flippers.

In the video, the turtle can be seen after the rescue successfully flapping.

Its helpers then released it back into the water.

And the reptile can be seen swimming away successfully.

The net, which is thought to be a ghost net, is typically a fishing net that has been lost at sea, according to Viral Press.