Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter: Common food may boost heart health

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Close up of unrecognizable woman cutting roasted mushrooms during lunch in a restaurant.

Eating mushrooms could improve cardiometabolic and immune biomarkers. (iStock)

FOOD FOR THE HEART - New research reveals mushrooms may boost heart health.

RETURN TO 'RESTAURANT CULTURE' - A celebrity chef tells Fox News Digital that customers need to hold restaurants more accountable when it comes to what's on the menu.

DRY REVOLUTION - Mocktails are taking over Thanksgiving tables as younger Americans choose nonalcoholic drinks for holiday celebrations. But some are pushing back on this.

Friends laughing and toasting with colorful mocktails at an outdoor bar.

Younger Americans are turning more and more toward nonalcoholic drinks. (iStock)

TALKING TURKEY - Here's how to perfect your Thanksgiving turkey with three easy methods and time-saving tips.

RISKY BREW - A new study links instant coffee consumption to macular degeneration risk, warning younger drinkers about potential eye health dangers.

