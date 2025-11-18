Retro coffee on rise with younger drinkers despite vision concerns: Here's what experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Instant coffee is enjoying a nostalgic comeback among younger drinkers — yet new research warns the retro favorite may pose an unexpected risk for eye health.

Developed in the early 20th century and popularized by rations during World War II, instant coffee has been a staple in American households for decades. Now, a new study suggests a link between the powdered beverage and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss.

Researchers from Hubei University of Medicine and Taihe Hospital in China recently published a study about instant coffee's possible impact on eye health in the June 2025 issue of Food Science & Nutrition.

They found a genetic association between instant coffee and dry AMD, which was not observed with regular or decaffeinated coffee.

There's no reason to believe that instant coffee directly causes AMD — but researchers suggest that those at high risk should limit their consumption.

"Instant coffee may increase the risk of AMD, and reducing instant coffee intake can prevent dry AMD," the study concluded.

"People at high risk for AMD should avoid instant coffee intake."

The research came as more Americans opt for instant coffee in the morning — a change that experts say is driven by younger coffee drinkers.

"Only 15% of consumers are choosing instant coffee at breakfast — but millennials and Gen Z are changing the game," a July 29 report from market research firm Nielsen IQ said.

Nielsen IQ also reported that instant coffee is driving nearly 20% of growth in the packaged coffee sector — warranting a pause for some Americans in light of the new research.

Fox News Digital spoke with Dr. James Dello Russo, an optometrist based in New Jersey, to weigh in on the study.

"While this study shows correlation rather than definitive causation, the magnitude of the risk warrants attention."

Dello Russo said AMD damages the macula, which is "the central part of the retina responsible for the sharp, detailed vision needed for activities like reading, driving and recognizing faces."

"While AMD rarely causes total blindness because peripheral vision remains intact, losing central vision significantly impacts independence and quality of life," Dello Russo said.

"Common symptoms include blurred central vision, difficulty reading and straight lines appearing wavy or distorted."

The optometrist added that the industrial dehydration process used to make instant coffee may create compounds that trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, two major causes of AMD.

"While this study shows correlation rather than definitive causation, the magnitude of the risk warrants attention," he said.

"I advise my patients to consider switching to brewed coffee, especially if they have additional risk factors."

He also said that early detection is key in terms of managing AMD.

"If readers are experiencing symptoms like blurred central vision, difficulty reading or straight lines appearing wavy, they should schedule an eye exam immediately," Dello Russo added.