Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 5, 2024

An American billionaire's wealth climbs to new heights, and the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest looked a little different this year – do you know why?

Test your knowledge of this week's biggest stories with Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>DEBATE DISASTER: Whom did President Biden’s family reportedly blame for his performance?</h3><ul><li>Debate moderators</li><li>Reporters covering the debate</li><li>Former President Donald Trump</li><li>President Biden’s staff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Joey Chestnut competed in a July 4 hot dog eating contest, but not the highly publicized Nathan’s Famous competition on Coney Island. Why not?</h3><ul><li>Health worries</li><li>His Impossible Foods sponsorship deal</li><li>A publicity tour in Japan</li><li>A contract with ESPN</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Silicon Valley billionaire surpassed Bill Gates’ net worth for the first time ever?</h3><ul><li>Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison</li><li>Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff</li><li>Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer</li><li>Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The rocker Ann Wilson announced her band’s tour is on hold after a cancer diagnosis. What’s the name of her chart-topping band?</h3><ul><li>Heart</li><li>Starship</li><li>The B-52s</li><li>The Pretenders</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Nikki Haley mocked which news anchor for dismissing her past warning of Biden's mental decline, saying, "Believe me now?"</h3><ul><li>George Stephanopoulos</li><li>Lester Holt</li><li>Norah O'Donnell</li><li>David Muir</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Scientists with Chicago's Field Museum made a stunning discovery in South America that could connect dinosaurs to which popular adult beverage today?</h3><ul><li>Rum</li><li>Beer</li><li>Wine</li><li>Vodka</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatened to do what in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling?</h3><ul><li>File articles of impeachment</li><li>Introduce a resolution criticizing the decision</li><li>Protest at Justice Samuel Alito’s home</li><li>Occupy the sidewalk outside court</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Carlo Acutis, an Italian teen and devout Catholic who designed a website about Eucharistic miracles, will be canonized, the Vatican announced this week. How old was "God's influencer" when he died in 2006?</h3><ul><li>13</li><li>15</li><li>17</li><li>19</li></ul></section>

Did you know that the Internal Revenue Service issued an apology? Click here to check it out in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on our fight for independence and music made in the USA with this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're still looking to play, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!