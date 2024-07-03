Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 5, 2024

Video-gaming teen set for sainthood, legendary rocker presses pause after devastating diagnosis in this week's News Quiz

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Split photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carlo Acutis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatens to take action after the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling; and "God's influencer" is set to be canonized by the Catholic Church. Do you know the details of this week's trending stories? (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images | Carlo Acutis Association)

An American billionaire's wealth climbs to new heights, and the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest looked a little different this year – do you know why?

Test your knowledge of this week's biggest stories with Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

Did you know that the Internal Revenue Service issued an apology? Click here to check it out in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on our fight for independence and music made in the USA with this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're still looking to play, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.