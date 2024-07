Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 12, 2024

Who kicked off calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race? And being on time is part of "White supremacy culture" – that is, according to this prestigious medical school.

DEM DRUMBEAT: Who was the first Democrat in the U.S. Senate to pen an essay calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race? Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont Which university’s med school claimed "White supremacy culture" uses things like "dress code, speech, work style and timeliness" to discriminate? Harvard University

Duke University

John Hopkins University

Columbia University Which is the fastest-growing city in America, according to a Wall Street Journal report? Austin, Texas

Georgetown, Texas

Bozeman, Montana

Naples, Florida Which "Happy Days" star revealed that the FBI once made an unexpected visit to his home? Ron Howard

Henry Winkler

Anson Williams

Don Most Israel charged a controversial UN agency of employing 100 Hamas terrorists. What’s the name of the organization? UNICEF

UNESCO

UNRWA

UNHCR To illustrate the life-threatening dangers of hot cars, rangers at Saguaro National Park in Arizona baked which dish on their vehicle's dashboard in the extreme heat of summer? Banana bread with chocolate chips

Lasagna

Sugar cookies

Scrambled eggs George Clooney wrote an eye-opening op-ed about President Biden. Which of the following is a quote from the essay? "I love Joe Biden"

"Joe Biden is a hero"

"We need a new nominee"

All of the above How does Bronny James take any criticism lobbed his way, according to dad LeBron? He relishes it

He cries over it

He quietly reflects

He doesn't care

