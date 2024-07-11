Fox News Digital's News Quiz: July 12, 2024

Who kicked off calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race? And being on time is part of "White supremacy culture" – that is, according to this prestigious medical school.

Do you know the details?

Test your knowledge of this week's biggest stories with Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>DEM DRUMBEAT: Who was the first Democrat in the U.S. Senate to pen an essay calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race?</h3><ul><li>Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado</li><li>Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut</li><li>Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio</li><li>Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which university’s med school claimed "White supremacy culture" uses things like "dress code, speech, work style and timeliness" to discriminate?</h3><ul><li>Harvard University</li><li>Duke University</li><li>John Hopkins University</li><li>Columbia University</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which is the fastest-growing city in America, according to a Wall Street Journal report?</h3><ul><li>Austin, Texas</li><li>Georgetown, Texas</li><li>Bozeman, Montana</li><li>Naples, Florida</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which "Happy Days" star revealed that the FBI once made an unexpected visit to his home?</h3><ul><li>Ron Howard</li><li>Henry Winkler</li><li>Anson Williams</li><li>Don Most</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Israel charged a controversial UN agency of employing 100 Hamas terrorists. What’s the name of the organization?</h3><ul><li>UNICEF</li><li>UNESCO</li><li>UNRWA</li><li>UNHCR</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>To illustrate the life-threatening dangers of hot cars, rangers at Saguaro National Park in Arizona baked which dish on their vehicle's dashboard in the extreme heat of summer?</h3><ul><li>Banana bread with chocolate chips</li><li>Lasagna</li><li>Sugar cookies</li><li>Scrambled eggs</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>George Clooney wrote an eye-opening op-ed about President Biden. Which of the following is a quote from the essay?</h3><ul><li>"I love Joe Biden"</li><li>"Joe Biden is a hero"</li><li>"We need a new nominee"</li><li>All of the above</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How does Bronny James take any criticism lobbed his way, according to dad LeBron?</h3><ul><li>He relishes it</li><li>He cries over it</li><li>He quietly reflects</li><li>He doesn't care</li></ul></section>

A video-gaming teen is set for sainthood and a legendary rocker presses pause after a devastating diagnosis in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on pop stars, sports cars, rock guitars and Olympic high bars with this week's American Culture Quiz.

