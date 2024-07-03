American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on pop stars, sports cars, rock guitars and Olympic high bars

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the season. This week's quiz is headlined by pop stars, sports cars and rock guitars.

It also includes questions about apparent feats of shocking American exceptionalism that almost sound too far-fetched to be true.

Can you get all 8 questions right? Give it a try!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these is Lady Gaga's full, original name?</h3><ul><li>Susanna Joan Angel Germanotta</li><li>Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta</li><li>Stephany Joan Angelina Germanotta</li><li>Stephania Joanne Angelica Germanotta</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What phrase arose in the 1960s to describe 2-door, American-made automobiles with powerful engines built for performance driving? (They usually featured sleek, aggressive body shapes.)</h3><ul><li>Jalopy</li><li>Fast back</li><li>Muscle car</li><li>Sports coupe</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Including all Summer and Winter Olympic Games since the first modern Olympiad in 1896, the USA has won more than twice as many total medals, and more than twice as many gold medals, than any other nation — true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Tim Tebow —&nbsp;American football star, philanthropist, author and Christian evangelist —&nbsp;was born in what country?</h3><ul><li>U.S. </li><li>Germany</li><li>Australia</li><li>Philippines</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only 12 men have walked on the moon, including the first, Neil Armstrong, in 1969. How many were American?</h3><ul><li>2</li><li>6</li><li>10</li><li>12</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Among these small states, which one is NOT one of the six New England states?</h3><ul><li>Delaware</li><li>Connecticut</li><li>Rhode Island</li><li>New Hampshire</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only one person has been inducted into both the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame —&nbsp;who was it?</h3><ul><li>Les Paul</li><li>Dick Clark</li><li>Jimi Hendrix</li><li>Adolph Rickenbacker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where is World War II hero Gen. George S. Patton buried?</h3><ul><li>Britain</li><li>France</li><li>Luxembourg</li><li>Switzerland</li></ul></section>

