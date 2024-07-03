Expand / Collapse search
American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on pop stars, sports cars, rock guitars and Olympic high bars

Test your knowledge of American exceptionalism and exceptional Americans

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
American culture quiz

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know the answers to this week's topics? (Getty Images/iStock)

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the season. This week's quiz is headlined by pop stars, sports cars and rock guitars. 

It also includes questions about apparent feats of shocking American exceptionalism that almost sound too far-fetched to be true. 

Can you get all 8 questions right? Give it a try!

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.