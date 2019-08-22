Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fitness + Well-being
Published

Fit grandmother, 63, opens up about feeling 'ageless,' dating younger men

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Instagram fitness influencer gets slammed for allegedly scamming thousands of clientsVideo

Instagram fitness influencer gets slammed for allegedly scamming thousands of clients

Mounting outcry against social media fitness star Brittany Dawn Davis’ alleged swindling has prompted the wellness star to issue an apology.

One fitness-focused grandmother in Australia is putting the “sexy” in “sexagenarian,” opening up about her passion for exercise and dating men decades her junior in a new tell-all interview.

"I had always had a keen interest in fitness and health and I was determined to find a way to nourish my body to look and feel younger," Lesley Maxwell, 63, recently told The Sun.

The grandmother of three from Melbourne revealed that she truly fell in love with the wellness world after becoming a personal trainer at age 48 and winning her first fitness figure competition at age 49 – though her interest in healthy living and strength training has been lifelong.

"I had always had a keen interest in fitness and health and I was determined to find a way to nourish my body to look and feel younger," said Lesley Maxwell, 63.

"I had always had a keen interest in fitness and health and I was determined to find a way to nourish my body to look and feel younger," said Lesley Maxwell, 63. (Courtesy of Jam Press)

MOM, 50, CLAIMS SHE'S CONSTANTLY MISTAKEN FOR HER TEEN SON'S 'SEXY SISTER'

"I used to love being strong and winning bets with boys that I could lift more than them,” Maxwell recalled. “My mom used to tell me 'Boys don't like girls with muscles' - but I know they did!”

Fast forward to the present, and Maxwell has been crowned with over 30 bodybuilding titles to date. Better yet, she claims she’s never felt more “ageless” – a confidence which certainly appeals to her youthful suitors.

The grandmother of three from Melbourne revealed that she truly fell in love with the wellness world after becoming a personal trainer at age 48 and winning her first fitness figure competition at age 49 – though her interest in healthy living and strength training has been lifelong.

The grandmother of three from Melbourne revealed that she truly fell in love with the wellness world after becoming a personal trainer at age 48 and winning her first fitness figure competition at age 49 – though her interest in healthy living and strength training has been lifelong. (Courtesy of Jam Press)

"I'm always approached by younger men, I feel ageless so it works," the sexagenarian dished. "All of my partners have been younger than me, including my ex-husband, whom I had a 13-year age gap with.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I'm much happier and confident in myself now than when I was younger, especially since I have made many friends through the gym and competing,” she continued.

The Aussie woman is dedicated to a strict workout regimen with plenty of weight training five days per week, and relies on a diet of “nutrient-dense” health food to achieve her enviable frame.

The Aussie woman is dedicated to a strict workout regimen with plenty of weight training five days per week, and relies on a diet of “nutrient-dense” health food to achieve her enviable frame.

The Aussie woman is dedicated to a strict workout regimen with plenty of weight training five days per week, and relies on a diet of “nutrient-dense” health food to achieve her enviable frame. (Courtesy of Jam Press)

Maxwell hopes to inspire other women of all ages to embrace a fitness-focused life to better their mind, body and spirit – and the sooner, the better.

"All I'd say is — don't wait! I think every woman would like to bring their sexy back,” she told the Sun.

Maxwell frequently shares her adventures in the gym, the kitchen and the great outdoors with her 7,800-plus followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak