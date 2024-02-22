Expand / Collapse search
Fisherman's record revoked after X-ray images reveal startling truth

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Kansas fisherman Bobby Parkhurst set a new state record in 2023, but after officials received a tip from an eyewitness, the record was nullified. (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

FISHY SCAM – A fisherman's record has been revoked in Kansas after X-ray images of his catch revealed some red flags. Continue reading...

'LIFE AFTER POWER' – A bestselling author is revealing what others can learn from Herbert Hoover's post-presidency. Continue reading...

SANDY SPOTS – Those looking for their next beach vacation might be in luck as Tripadvisor named the top spots in the United States. See the list. Continue reading...

Hilton Head beach

Hilton Head, South Carolina, made the top list for one of the best ranked beaches in the U.S.  (iStock)

CLEAR KITCHEN CLUTTER – Check out these 17 items that will help you organize your kitchen – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Max Gorden of Fox Weather says he couldn't imagine doing his job without one key piece of technology. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Max Gorden

Max Gorden answers "Short Questions with Dana Perino." Dive into this fun interview. (Fox News)

WISE FOOD PICKS – Nutrition experts are revealing what you should order at White Castle. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

