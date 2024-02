Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Is better-for-you fare at White Castle an option?

It may take some extra work, but it’s possible to trade calorie and sodium bombs for lesser offenders at the popular fast-food chain that specializes in slider (or mini) sandwiches served on buns, according to experts.

"Finding a nutritious meal at White Castle can be a challenge with the menu consisting of a variety of sliders and mostly fried sides," said Kaytee Hadley, a registered dietitian and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness in Richmond, Virginia.

"When you think of White Castle, you typically think of cheesy sliders and delicious milkshakes, which inherently aren’t the healthiest things we can eat," noted Lara Clevenger, a registered dietitian nutritionist and CEO of Omni Nutrition LLC in Edgewater, Florida.

"There are a wide variety of sliders to choose from," she added, with some of them "calorie-laden while others have considerably less."

With all that in mind, Hadley singled out the best nutritional feature of the menu as the smaller size of the sliders. It gives customers the ability to control quantity or portion sizes when the quality of the ingredients can't be changed.

If you’re bringing your White Castle home, consider pairing one or two sliders with a hearty salad and/or soup for a filling meal without adding more sliders to the mix.

Read on for Hadley and Clevenger’s top picks for what to order at White Castle if you want to make better choices for your health.

Fox News Digital reached out to White Castle for comment.

Impossible Slider or The Original Slider

Hadley said that rather than ordering sliders loaded with toppings like crispy onions, cheese and bacon, consider opting for a pared down order of either two vegan Impossible Sliders or two Original Sliders (made with beef).

"This cuts out additional sugar, saturated fat and ‘empty’ calories that add up fast," she said.

She noted you can top them with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles to add vitamins and other nutrients.

"If you want more, the Mott’s applesauce pouches are an excellent side with no added sugar and only 90 calories from fruit," said Hadley.

Fish Nibblers

This side (available only in certain regions) is made with Alaska pollock.

"The medium-sized fish nibblers come in at 30g protein with just 590 calories," said Clevenger, noting that they’re a great alternative if you do not want to eat traditional sliders.

Chicken Rings

Craving chicken?

Skip the sandwich and go for this savory side, which is basically like chicken nuggets in ring form.

"Another great alternative to sliders is the nine-piece Chicken Rings, which come in [at] around 470 calories and 26 grams of protein," said Clevenger.

The 1921 Slider

It's a hat tip to White Castle’s founding in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921.

Clevenger said that if you choose two 1921 Sliders with American cheese, the order clocks in at 500 calories and contains 28 grams of protein.

"These are the best bang for your calories when it comes to choosing beef sliders," she said.

Original Slider with Egg & Cheese

If you find yourself at White Castle for breakfast, go for this sandwich made with eggs and cheddar cheese.

"You’ll come in at 560 calories and 28g protein for the two breakfast sliders," said Clevenger.

She said a good rule of thumb is to aim for at least 25-35 grams of protein at each meal.

Crispy Chicken Breast Slider

Clevenger said ordering two of these sliders is the best protein-to-calorie option on the menu, as the choice contains 40 grams of protein.

Skip French fries or other sides in favor of enjoying these sandwiches with steamed string beans or broccoli at home.

Hot or Iced Lemon Tea

Jenna Hunter, a registered dietitian who posts under the social media handle @TheHealthyHopHead, called this drink a great option.

She said, "A little bit of lemon will add some vitamin C and zest."

If you’re not a fan of tea, try other healthy beverages on the menu, such as milk, orange juice, apple juice or water over sodas and milkshakes.