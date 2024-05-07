Fisherman reels in 200-pound prehistoric catch, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PREHISTORIC CATCH – A fisherman from Kentucky reeled in a monster-sized, 200-pound alligator snapping turtle in Texas; he also caught a massive alligator gar that has been submitted for a world record. Continue reading...

RISE OF RHUBARB – Rhubarb explodes across rural America in May. The rare perennial plant is a vegetable that's treated more like a fruit, and its harvest is celebrated with festivals around the country. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – From country music to major hit songs, how vast is your knowledge? Continue reading...

GIFTS FOR MOM – As you shop for Mother's Day gifts, check out this list of 7 classic summer perfume scents and their dupes. Grab them now on Amazon. Continue reading...

'DEMAND MORE' – Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract is 132 times less than those of her male counterparts. HR and employment data experts discuss the pay gap between men and women in the U.S. and how employers can help bridge it. Continue reading...

'GREAT ICEBREAKER' – A New York woman has gone viral on TikTok after printing out 500 business cards to help a friend find a date. Continue reading...

'FRIENDS' FAVORITES – The last episode of "Friends" aired on May 6, 2004, yet the appeal of the show is evident 20 years later in the popularity of these five New York City tourist attractions. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

