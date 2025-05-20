First lady Melania Trump welcomes children to White House for work day celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump welcomed a number of children of White House employees to The People's House on Tuesday afternoon.

The "White House Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" featured an array of activities scattered around the complex for children of all ages to take part in the fun.

The first lady greeted children in the East Garden, assisting the kids with decorating American flags.

Children drew on the wooden flags with red and blue markers.

They also added star stickers as well as small and fluffy red, white, and blue pom-pom balls.

The first lady was seen donning a white button-up blouse along with a floral pencil skirt.

Many children were seen sporting "Gulf of America" Navy hats with "45-47" embroidered in red on the side.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed the Take it Down Act alongside the first lady, who has been championing the issue since her husband’s inauguration.

The bill punishes internet abuse involving nonconsensual and explicit imagery.

The first lady also scored a big win for her "Be Best" initiative, securing a $25 million foster youth investment to be included in the president’s 2026 fiscal year budget.

Mrs. Trump has been very active in hosting a variety of recent events at the White House.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the first lady honored military moms by hosting moms serving the nation in uniform, the mothers of service members and mothers whose spouses serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The first lady also paid tribute to the late Barbara Bush in a stamp dedication ceremony, hosting former Bush staffers along with family and friends.

"The unveiling of this commemorative stamp honors Barbara Bush’s contributions as first lady and her enduring impact on our nation," Melania Trump said at the time.