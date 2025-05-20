Expand / Collapse search
First lady Melania Trump welcomes children to White House for work day celebration

Melania Trump helps kids decorate American flags at the White House

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Melania Trump celebrates ‘Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day’ by helping kids decorate American flags Video

Melania Trump celebrates ‘Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day’ by helping kids decorate American flags

First lady Melania Trump hosted White House employees' children for "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" on Tuesday, May 20, featuring activities and flag decorating in the East Garden. 

First lady Melania Trump welcomed a number of children of White House employees to The People's House on Tuesday afternoon.

The "White House Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" featured an array of activities scattered around the complex for children of all ages to take part in the fun.

The first lady greeted children in the East Garden, assisting the kids with decorating American flags.

Children drew on the wooden flags with red and blue markers.

They also added star stickers as well as small and fluffy red, white, and blue pom-pom balls. 

FLOTUS sits with children in the White House garden.

At the White House on Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump hosted children for "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day." (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

FLOTUS sits with children in the White House garden.

Children drew on the wooden flags with red and blue markers, adding star stickers as well as small red, white and blue pom-pom balls.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The first lady was seen donning a white button-up blouse along with a floral pencil skirt.

Many children were seen sporting "Gulf of America" Navy hats with "45-47" embroidered in red on the side. 

FLOTUS with children in the White House garden.

The first lady mingled with children at the White House on Tuesday.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Children in the White House garden for an event hosted by FLOTUS.

A young child holds a hand-decorated flag in the White House's East Garden on Tuesday, May 20.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

FLOTUS sits with children in the White House garden.

The first lady spent time with the children as they decorated their flags. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed the Take it Down Act alongside the first lady, who has been championing the issue since her husband’s inauguration.

The bill punishes internet abuse involving nonconsensual and explicit imagery.

The first lady also scored a big win for her "Be Best" initiative, securing a $25 million foster youth investment to be included in the president’s 2026 fiscal year budget.

FLOTUS with children in the White House garden.

First lady Melania Trump hosts White House employees' children for "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day." (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

FLOTUS sits with children in the White House garden.

First lady Melania Trump is seen participating in decorating wooden American flags with children at the White House on Tuesday, May 20. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Mrs. Trump has been very active in hosting a variety of recent events at the White House.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the first lady honored military moms by hosting moms serving the nation in uniform, the mothers of service members and mothers whose spouses serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

FLOTUS sits with children in the White House garden.

First lady Melania Trump participates in the "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" event. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Children in the White House garden for an event hosted by FLOTUS.

Many children were seen sporting "Gulf of America" Navy hats with "45-47" embroidered in red on the side.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

FLOTUS sits with children in the White House garden.

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday at the White House as she mingled with the children and helped them decorate wooden American flags. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The first lady also paid tribute to the late Barbara Bush in a stamp dedication ceremony, hosting former Bush staffers along with family and friends. 

"The unveiling of this commemorative stamp honors Barbara Bush’s contributions as first lady and her enduring impact on our nation," Melania Trump said at the time.  