First lady Melania Trump unveils new stamp honoring Barbara Bush: 'Her legacy lives on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump hosted a special ceremony this week announcing the latest commemorative stamp honoring the legacy of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Mrs. Trump was joined on stage in the East Room of the White House on Thursday by Doro Bush Koch, daughter of Barbara Bush; Alice Yates, CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation; and Judy de Torok, vice president of corporate affairs at the U.S. Postal Service.

"Barbara’s unwavering conviction, dignity and deep loyalty to her loved ones have left an indelible mark on our hearts and history," said Mrs. Trump.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP WELCOMES MILITARY MOMS TO WHITE HOUSE FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Barbara Bush, wife of 41st President George H. W. Bush, served as first lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993 and second lady from 1981 to 1989.

Members and friends of the Bush family attended along with former Bush White House staffers.

The stamp features a portrait of Mrs. Bush by American artist Charles Fagan, who was also in attendance.

"The unveiling of this commemorative stamp honors Barbara Bush’s contributions as first lady and her enduring impact on our nation," Melania Trump also noted.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP OPENS WHITE HOUSE GARDENS TO ALL AMERICANS

"May this tribute inspire us to lead with compassion, act with strength, and uphold the values that direct us toward a meaningful existence."

The youngest daughter of Barbara and George paid a special tribute to her mother, touching on her personal life, parenting, cause of literacy and dedication to the nation.

"Barbara Bush, known to many as mom, Ganny, the Silver Fox, or most famously in our family, the Enforcer, will forever be remembered for her strength, abounding love for family, quick wit, and deep commitment to literacy," said Bush Koch.

"[My father was the] only man she would ever kiss at a school dance," their daughter added.

"Two years later, she was engaged to George H.W. Bush, beginning a partnership that would span decades and help shape history. Little did she know the adventures ahead."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Mom told her staff she wanted to do something every day to help others, so that's what she did. She scheduled many events and visits that highlighted a need helped encourage volunteerism or focused on literacy," Bush Koch shared.

Melania Trump and Bush Koch both highlighted Barbara Bush's 1990 commencement speech at Wellesley College, in which she encouraged graduates to believe in something larger than themselves, to get involved in some of the big ideas of the day.

"Barbara Bush’s iconic commencement address at Wellesley College in 1990 remains an important moment in the conversation surrounding women’s roles in society. Her message, which emphasized the importance of family and personal integrity, encouraged women to carve their own paths in life," said Trump.

Bush Koch noted a "defining moment" when her mother cradled an infant with HIV at a time when there was a stigma surrounding the disease.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"That simple, compassionate act, captured in a photo that made national headlines, spoke louder than words ever could. Mom was never one to shy away from speaking the truth or taking a stand," said Bush Koch.

Mrs. Trump shared that the hallmark of Bush’s legacy is not just her respect for tradition but also the ways in which she broke convention.

"While she is known for championing literacy, she also supported women’s empowerment, changed the national conversation on AIDS, and took a stance supporting gay rights," said the first lady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her legacy lives on not only in history books, but in the hearts of everyone she touched. It's unlikely that Mom ever pictured herself on a postage stamp, and it's very likely that she would be wondering what all this fuss is about today," said Bush Koch.