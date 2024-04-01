First Communion gifts to buy on Amazon for children set to receive the sacrament

When it comes to religious milestones, the first Holy Communion is an important one in some Christian traditions.

It usually happens when a child is around eight years old and in the springtime due to the Easter holiday, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It’s a significant event in faith, marking a child's reception of the Eucharist for the first time.

If you’re choosing a gift for a child celebrating his or her first Holy Communion, consider the suggestions below that could be meaningful and relevant to the spiritual journey — all are available to purchase on Amazon.

‘My First Communion Bible’

Personalized Heart Jewelry Keepsake Box

‘My First Communion’ book

Lucchetta - 14 karat gold cross

Willow Tree Angel of Prayer

A Bible made specially for children receiving their first Communion is a gift that may be used for years to come.

Look for editions with colorful illustrations, easy-to-understand language and sections dedicated to the sacraments, like this one from Amazon, which allows children to share memories of the day.

Personalized Heart Jewelry Keepsake Box, $31.99, Amazon

Consider a decorative wall cross to hang above the child's bedroom doorway or a keepsake box adorned with a cross design — such as this Cherished Moments box.

It allows you to personalize it with the child's name and date of his or her Holy Communion at no extra cost.

A prayer book or journal filled with prayers, devotions and reflections appropriate for children is a gift he or she may cherish throughout their religious journey.

Look for books tailored to their age group and featuring prayers for various occasions and intentions, like this one for under $10 on Amazon.

A delicate cross necklace is a practical gift that allows children to wear their faith on their chest.

Opt for durable materials like sterling silver or gold-plated options, and ensure the chain length is suitable for a child's age.

This splurge item from Lucchetta is 14K gold, made in Italy and comes with a 10K box chain. You’ll also get a certificate of authenticity.

Willow Tree Angel of Prayer, $29.92, Amazon

Present a guardian angel figurine to watch over the child as he or she continues on a spiritual journey.

This Willow Tree by artist Susan Lordi is a painted resin figure of an angel wearing a dress and wire wings, kneeling with hands in a prayer position, according to the Amazon listing.