Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Find 3 camouflaged chameleons in this challenging puzzle

Time yourself and see how quickly you can solve the puzzle

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Can you solve this seek-and-find puzzle?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared a new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features three chameleons scattered in bundles of tropical, green foliage.

The cartoon is full of festive fall leaves and branches.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND FOUR DOVES HIDDEN AMONG THE COCKATOOS?

In the midst of the leafy display, viewers can try to find the three hidden chameleons.

Chameleon brain teaser

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist, created a puzzle which includes three chameleons hiding among tropical foliage. Can you find them? (Gergely Dudás)

The chameleons can be found looking in different directions and angles. Some have its tail or head peeking out.

Helpful hint: The chameleons are not all one color and blend in with the various-hued leaves.

Dudás posted the art on his social media pages, where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

HOW FAST CAN YOU SPOT THE DIFFERENCES IN THESE PICTURES THAT LOOK INSANELY SIMILAR?

"You had me there for a couple minutes! Great job!" one social media user commented.

"Well, darn found two very quickly but the third is being shy. I will revisit later for another try."

The Facebook users not only were able to identify the three chameleons, but they also said they appreciated the fun addition of parrots which are sneakily placed throughout the puzzle.

"Found them but kept stopping and staring at the cute parrots," another user commented.

"The faces of the little parrots, and the one with a hat…!!!" wrote another user.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Dudás said he drew inspiration from one of his own comic designs before creating the chameleon puzzle.

Gergely-comic-inspo

Dudás came up with the idea for his camouflage seek-and-find after drawing this comic strip. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás is a comic author and artist and has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork has been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He also shares brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on his social media accounts.

Chameleon seek-and-find

Gergely Dudás is back with another puzzle that puts your attention to detail to the test – can you find the three camouflaged chameleons? (Gergely Dudás; iStock)

Need help identifying the three camouflaged chameleons?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Check out the answer on Dudás' website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2024/08/chameleon-solution.html.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 