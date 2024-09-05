Find 3 camouflaged chameleons in this challenging puzzle

Can you solve this seek-and-find puzzle?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared a new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features three chameleons scattered in bundles of tropical, green foliage.

The cartoon is full of festive fall leaves and branches.

In the midst of the leafy display, viewers can try to find the three hidden chameleons.

The chameleons can be found looking in different directions and angles. Some have its tail or head peeking out.

Helpful hint: The chameleons are not all one color and blend in with the various-hued leaves.

Dudás posted the art on his social media pages, where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

"You had me there for a couple minutes! Great job!" one social media user commented.

"Well, darn found two very quickly but the third is being shy. I will revisit later for another try."

The Facebook users not only were able to identify the three chameleons, but they also said they appreciated the fun addition of parrots which are sneakily placed throughout the puzzle.

"Found them but kept stopping and staring at the cute parrots," another user commented.

"The faces of the little parrots, and the one with a hat…!!!" wrote another user.

Dudás said he drew inspiration from one of his own comic designs before creating the chameleon puzzle.

Dudás is a comic author and artist and has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork has been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He also shares brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on his social media accounts.

Need help identifying the three camouflaged chameleons?

Check out the answer on Dudás' website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2024/08/chameleon-solution.html.